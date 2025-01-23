Cybercriminals exploit fear to defraud victims. The latest tactic to trick unsuspecting victims is to hinge on the existing sense of fear of law enforcement authorities such as the police or government authorities. The tactic, called ‘Digital Arrest’ scam, plays on people’s fear of legal trouble and can convince people to fall prey to scamsters, when they are not aware of the warning signs. Digital Arrest scam is a type of impersonation fraud where scammers pretend to be law enforcement or legal authorities operating via email, text messages, or phone channels. They claim to have a warrant out for your arrest or that you are under investigation, typically for supposed online crimes or cyber offences. To resolve the issue, they’ll demand immediate payment or personal information, often threatening arrest if you don’t comply.

‘Digital Arrest’ scammers aim to instill fear and pressure you into making a payment or divulging sensitive information by initiating contact through various channels such as calls, emails, texts, social media messages, or even video calls, often impersonating law enforcement or legal authorities. The message may have fake government seals or logos and may even appear to come from a legitimate phone number. Scammers can also use social media platforms or messaging services to reach out. Fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials by conducting video calls in which they appear dressed in uniforms with a fake background set up of a police station. They often use this tactic to intimidate victims, falsely claiming your involvement in criminal activities and demand immediate payment or sensitive information to avoid arrest.

They may claim you're under investigation for vague yet alarming offenses like suspicious internet activity or fraudulent transactions citing fabricated case numbers or legal jargons to appear credible. To avoid alleged arrest, they demand immediate action, such as paying fines (often through untraceable methods like cryptocurrency or gift cards) or providing personal information, and escalate threats of further legal action or increased fines if you question their legitimacy or hesitate to comply.

PhonePe’s cyber safety experts share some crucial tips to protect yourself from Digital Arrest scams.

If you suspect you're being targeted by a Digital Arrest scam, it's crucial to remain calm and avoid immediate responses, as scammers often rely on panic to manipulate their victims. To verify the legitimacy of the communication, contact the alleged agency directly through official channels, not the number provided by the scammer. Report any suspicious messages to local authorities or consumer protection agencies to help track scams and warn others. If you inadvertently shared personal information, take immediate steps to protect yourself by changing passwords and notifying your bank if financial information was compromised. Ensure your devices have up-to-date security software to safeguard against phishing attempts and malware. Implement two-factor authentication (2FA) on your accounts for added security. Finally, stay informed about common scam tactics and share this knowledge with your friends and family to help protect them from falling victim to these scams.

In case you have been duped by a fraudster via PhonePe, you can immediately report such scams on the PhonePe app or by calling the customer care number 080–68727374 / 022–68727374, or on PhonePe’s official social media handles. Lastly, you can report fraud complaints at the nearest Cyber Crime cell or register a complaint online at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/ or contact the Cyber Crime Cell helpline on 1930.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.