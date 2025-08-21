Step Into Entertainland by Orris Group – Gurugram’s New Destination for Shopping and Leisure

Not only Gurugram’s retail landscape expanding in new directions, but it has also given rise to new commercial hubs, of which New Gurugram is the most prominent. Adding momentum to this growth is Entertainland, Orris Group’s retail development, designed as a lifestyle destination that brings together shopping, dining, and entertainment under one roof.

Spread across 1.5 lakh square feet, Entertainland is more than a conventional retail complex. Its design is based around a careful study and data and AI analysis on shoppers’ behaviour and expectations from a retail complex. As a result, rather than rows of shops, the three-floor layout is anchored around a light-filled atrium, designed to give visitors a sense of openness and flow. Flexible spaces allow both boutique brands and larger retailers to establish their presence, creating a balance of variety that is essential to attract repeat footfalls.

Retail on the Rise Entertainland’s popularity coincides with an upswing in Gurugram’s retail real estate market. A report by real estate consultants Knight Frank earlier this year noted that NCR saw one of the sharpest recoveries in retail leasing post-pandemic, with demand for well-located, mixed-use projects outpacing traditional high-street developments.

Analysts say New Gurugram is emerging as a particularly attractive corridor because of its strong residential base and improving infrastructure links. “Retailers are increasingly looking beyond established hubs like MG Road or Golf Course Road,” says a Gurugram-based consultant. “With Dwarka Expressway being operational and IMT Manesar’s workforce driving weekday traffic, projects like Entertainland Mall are well positioned to capture this momentum.”

Fashion brands such as Kazo, Madame and many more are already operational, hoping to tap into the aspirational young consumer segment that has moved into the region’s gated communities. Go-karting with the name of “Kartomania” has already become the talk of the town with its longest go-karting track in North India. This Mall als has the first sports bar of the region - K Strike, where you can enjoy bowling, pool and other games with your friends.

For residents, this mix of retail and leisure offers a closer alternative to the city’s established hotspots. For brands, the location promises a steady and diverse audience: office-goers from nearby corporate hubs on weekdays, and families from surrounding townships over weekends.

Built for the Future Entertainland’s positioning is not only about convenience, but also about how future-ready the development is. The adjoining 3.34 lakh sq. ft. office tower brings a steady daily population into the ecosystem, strengthening its “work-and-play” model. From a sustainability standpoint, the project has already earned LEED Gold certification, with energy-efficient cooling systems, rainwater harvesting, and smart building management integrated into its operations. Landscaped outdoor areas designed by ACPL give the property a unique feel which is unusual for this part of the city.

Practical amenities further bolster its appeal: multi-level basement parking, high-speed elevators, 24/7 security, and 100% power backup. For retailers, these are not just conveniences but critical enablers of uninterrupted business.

Entertainland’s timing also aligns with Gurugram’s ongoing urban evolution. The city’s commercial growth has traditionally clustered around Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, and Golf Course Road. But as residential catchments expand outward, the demand for self-contained lifestyle hubs closer to home has grown sharply. New Gurugram, located at the intersection of NH-8 and the upcoming Dwarka Expressway, is emerging as that next frontier.

For Orris Group, the project represents both a continuation of its development philosophy and a statement of intent. By combining retail, entertainment, and office spaces in one integrated campus, the group is betting on the future of “destination-led development”—where convenience, experience, and sustainability go hand in hand.

While malls across NCR compete for footfalls, Entertainland is making a case for itself by anchoring its appeal in both brand partnerships and urban logic. For consumers, it offers a new social and retail hub within shorter driving distance. For retailers, it provides a ready-made audience in one of Gurugram’s fastest-growing districts.

As Gurugram continues to reinvent itself, projects like Entertainland signal a broader trend: that the next phase of retail will be less about grandiose scale and more about intelligently designed spaces that bring commerce and leisure together. And in that sense, Orris Group’s development is not just another addition to the skyline—it may well be a signpost of how the city shops, dines, and entertains in the years to come.

