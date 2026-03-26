Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Personal Loan

Applying for a personal loan can be relatively quick and easy if the right process is followed. Knowing the steps helps ensure faster approval and avoid delays. This guide breaks down the process so applicants can act efficiently.
Applicants should apply for a personal loan when there is a well‑defined purpose behind it.
Applicants must ask themselves:
Using a personal loan EMI calculator can help applicants understand whether the repayments fit within the monthly budget.
Lenders usually evaluate eligibility based on factors such as:
However, each lender may have slightly different eligibility criteria, especially when it comes to the minimum credit score required. Reviewing the general eligibility guidelines beforehand helps avoid unnecessary applications. Multiple rejections can negatively affect the credit score, so it’s important to apply only if well‑prepared.
The credit score is a summary of past financial behaviour. A higher score signals financial discipline, while a lower score indicates higher lending risk. In practical terms, a good credit score improves the chances of loan approval and helps secure better interest rates and terms.
Before applying:
Applicants with higher credit scores may often receive lower interest rates. If the credit score is in the medium or lower range, one must consider exploring lenders with more flexible score requirements so a suitable offer can be identified.
It is advisable to evaluate the complete cost by reviewing:
One point to note is that lenders on Bajaj Markets offer personal loans starting at 9.99% p.a. Here, one can compare personal loan interest rates along with other factors and make informed decisions.
Never apply for a loan without calculating the EMI. It’s an important step in understanding whether the loan fits your budget.
Consider the following:
Shorter tenures may lower the total interest but increase EMI pressure. Longer tenures can make EMIs more manageable but raise the overall cost of the loan. The goal should be to choose an EMI amount that applicants can comfortably manage every month without straining finances.
Having all required documents ready makes the loan application process faster and more convenient.
Most lenders typically ask for:
Here’s a quick overview:
Document Type
Common Examples
Identity Proof
PAN, Aadhaar
Address Proof
Aadhaar, utility bill
Income Proof
Salary slips, bank statements
Employment/Business Proof
Offer letter, business registration
Ensure that name, address, and other personal details match across all documents. Even small inconsistencies can lead to delays in processing.
Online applications are quick, but speed should not replace accuracy.
While applying:
Issues in the application, including spelling errors or poorly scanned documents, can slow down processing and may result in rejection.
Once the request has been submitted, the lender begins the verification process before approval.
The process may include:
Applicants must remain reachable during this stage, as lenders may contact them to confirm details or request additional information needed to complete the assessment.
Reading the loan terms carefully is an important part of the process.
Before accepting the offer, make sure to:
Applicants can negotiate certain terms with the lender or compare the offer with other lenders to find a suitable option. Going through the terms thoroughly helps ensure a suitable deal is selected.
Once the loan is approved, the funds are generally transferred to the bank account within a week. In many cases, depending on the lender, loan amount, and processing time, the disbursal may even happen within 1-2 business days.
When the repayment schedule begins, make sure to:
The repayment behaviour plays a role in shaping a credit score, which ultimately affects the loan eligibility and the terms available in the future.
A personal loan is not difficult to manage, but the process can feel overwhelming if rushed into without proper preparation. Taking time to understand each step, such as comparing lenders, calculating EMIs, and choosing a repayment amount that can be genuinely afforded, helps in making a more informed financial decision. With the right preparation, borrowing becomes a more manageable choice and the entire loan journey becomes easier to navigate.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
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