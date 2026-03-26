Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Personal Loan

Understanding the process, evaluating eligibility, and preparing documents in advance can ensure faster approval and better loan terms, making borrowing a manageable choice.

Focus
Published26 Mar 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Applying for a personal loan can be streamlined by following the right steps.
Applying for a personal loan can be streamlined by following the right steps.

Applying for a personal loan can be relatively quick and easy if the right process is followed. Knowing the steps helps ensure faster approval and avoid delays. This guide breaks down the process so applicants can act efficiently.

Step 1: Decide Why the Loan Is Needed

Applicants should apply for a personal loan when there is a well‑defined purpose behind it.

Applicants must ask themselves:

  • What expense is being covered right now?
  • Is this a one‑time requirement or something recurring?
  • What loan amount will address the need?

Using a personal loan EMI calculator can help applicants understand whether the repayments fit within the monthly budget.

Step 2: Check Eligibility

Lenders usually evaluate eligibility based on factors such as:

  • Age and employment type
  • Stability of monthly income
  • Existing EMIs or outstanding debts
  • Credit score and past repayment behaviour

However, each lender may have slightly different eligibility criteria, especially when it comes to the minimum credit score required. Reviewing the general eligibility guidelines beforehand helps avoid unnecessary applications. Multiple rejections can negatively affect the credit score, so it’s important to apply only if well‑prepared.

Step 3: Understand the Credit Score Without Overthinking It

The credit score is a summary of past financial behaviour. A higher score signals financial discipline, while a lower score indicates higher lending risk. In practical terms, a good credit score improves the chances of loan approval and helps secure better interest rates and terms.

Before applying:

  • Check the latest credit score
  • Look for missed payments or overdue loans
  • Verify personal details for errors

Applicants with higher credit scores may often receive lower interest rates. If the credit score is in the medium or lower range, one must consider exploring lenders with more flexible score requirements so a suitable offer can be identified.

Step 4: Compare Lenders

It is advisable to evaluate the complete cost by reviewing:

  • Interest rate
  • Processing fee
  • Available tenure options
  • Prepayment or foreclosure charges

One point to note is that lenders on Bajaj Markets offer personal loans starting at 9.99% p.a. Here, one can compare personal loan interest rates along with other factors and make informed decisions.

Step 5: Calculate EMI Before You Commit

Never apply for a loan without calculating the EMI. It’s an important step in understanding whether the loan fits your budget.

Consider the following:

  • The monthly income after essential expenses
  • Any existing EMIs already being repaid
  • Upcoming or expected future expenses

Shorter tenures may lower the total interest but increase EMI pressure. Longer tenures can make EMIs more manageable but raise the overall cost of the loan. The goal should be to choose an EMI amount that applicants can comfortably manage every month without straining finances.

Step 6: Keep the Documents Ready

Having all required documents ready makes the loan application process faster and more convenient.

Most lenders typically ask for:

  • Identity proof such as PAN or Aadhaar
  • Address proof
  • Income proof like salary slips or bank statements
  • Employment or business proof

Here’s a quick overview:

Document Type

Common Examples

Identity Proof

PAN, Aadhaar

Address Proof

Aadhaar, utility bill

Income Proof

Salary slips, bank statements

Employment/Business Proof

Offer letter, business registration

Ensure that name, address, and other personal details match across all documents. Even small inconsistencies can lead to delays in processing.

Step 7: Fill the Application Without Rushing

Online applications are quick, but speed should not replace accuracy.

While applying:

  • Enter income details correctly
  • Select the loan amount and tenure carefully
  • Upload clear, well‑scanned, and readable documents

Issues in the application, including spelling errors or poorly scanned documents, can slow down processing and may result in rejection.

Step 8: Verification and Approval

Once the request has been submitted, the lender begins the verification process before approval.

The process may include:

  • Phone number verification
  • Employment checks
  • Review of submitted documents

Applicants must remain reachable during this stage, as lenders may contact them to confirm details or request additional information needed to complete the assessment.

Step 9: Read the Loan Offer Before Accepting

Reading the loan terms carefully is an important part of the process.

Before accepting the offer, make sure to:

  • Review the final interest rate
  • Check the EMI amount and repayment tenure
  • Confirm any fees deducted upfront
  • Understand the prepayment and foreclosure conditions

Applicants can negotiate certain terms with the lender or compare the offer with other lenders to find a suitable option. Going through the terms thoroughly helps ensure a suitable deal is selected.

Step 10: Loan Disbursal and Repayment Discipline

Once the loan is approved, the funds are generally transferred to the bank account within a week. In many cases, depending on the lender, loan amount, and processing time, the disbursal may even happen within 1-2 business days.

When the repayment schedule begins, make sure to:

  • Track your EMI due dates
  • Maintain sufficient balance in the account
  • Avoid delays or missed payments

The repayment behaviour plays a role in shaping a credit score, which ultimately affects the loan eligibility and the terms available in the future.

Conclusion

A personal loan is not difficult to manage, but the process can feel overwhelming if rushed into without proper preparation. Taking time to understand each step, such as comparing lenders, calculating EMIs, and choosing a repayment amount that can be genuinely afforded, helps in making a more informed financial decision. With the right preparation, borrowing becomes a more manageable choice and the entire loan journey becomes easier to navigate.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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