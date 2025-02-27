Your CIBIL score is a numerical representation of your credit history, ranging from 300 to 900. Checking your score is easy, and when you check your own score, it triggers a soft check and doesn't impact your CIBIL. Checking your credit score can be done for free with a PAN card. Read further to learn how to check your CIBIL score with a PAN card without impacting your credit score.

Why is a PAN Card Necessary to Check the CIBIL Score? A PAN card is necessary to check your CIBIL score because it serves as a unique identifier for financial transactions. Lenders and credit bureaus use PAN to track your credit history across banks and NBFCs.

Identity Verification: PAN ensures that the credit report belongs to the correct individual.

PAN ensures that the credit report belongs to the correct individual. Credit Record Tracking: All loans and credit card activities are linked to PAN, allowing accurate credit score calculation.

All loans and credit card activities are linked to PAN, allowing accurate credit score calculation. Regulatory Requirement: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates PAN for financial transactions, making it essential for credit assessments. How to Check Your CIBIL Score With a PAN Card Follow the steps given below to check your credit score:

Step 1: Go to the official CIBIL portal https://www.cibil.com/freecibilscore

Step 2: Click on GET YOUR FREE CIBIL SCORE

Step 3: Provide personal details, including email ID, name, PAN card number, mobile number, etc. In this step, you will create an account with the portal.

Step 4: Authenticate using OTP.

Step 5: Check your credit score and download your credit report.

Effect of PAN Card Change on Your CIBIL Score As all the financial transactions are linked to your PAN card, entering the correct PAN card details is crucial. If there is a change in your PAN card, you may run into issues while checking your credit score.

Issuance of a Duplicate PAN Card Losing your PAN card or having it stolen and requesting a duplicate does not impact your CIBIL score. The PAN number remains unchanged, and all previous financial records stay intact.

Issuance of a New PAN Card Your PAN is a lifelong unique identifier used for tracking financial transactions. Ideally, only one PAN should be linked to your credit history.

If you already have a PAN, applying for a new one is unnecessary. Instead, request a duplicate if your original is lost. If another PAN has been issued to you by mistake, surrender it immediately and link your Aadhaar with the correct PAN.

Why Checking your CIBIL Score is Important? Checking your CIBIL score helps assess your creditworthiness before applying for loans or credit cards. Lenders review this score to decide approval and interest rates, making it crucial to stay informed. Regular checks also help detect errors or fraud, allowing timely corrections to prevent negative impacts.

Monitoring your score enables better financial planning by identifying areas that need improvement. Paying bills on time and maintaining low credit utilisation can strengthen your profile. A higher score increases your chances of getting loans with better terms and lower interest rates.

Proactive monitoring helps avoid loan rejections and multiple hard inquiries. Keeping track of your credit report ensures financial stability and reduces unexpected setbacks. A strong credit score makes borrowing easier when needed.

Is it Free to Check your CIBIL Score? Checking your CIBIL score is free, and you can also use third-party platforms to check the CIBIL score. CIBIL offers one detailed credit report for free per year. If you want to download your credit report more than once a year, you can pay for it.

What to Do When Your CIBIL Report Has Mistakes Errors in your CIBIL report can include wrong personal details, duplicate accounts, or unauthorised loans. These mistakes can affect your credit score and impact future loan approvals.

To correct errors, visit the TransUnion CIBIL website and submit a dispute request with supporting documents. CIBIL will verify the claim with the lender before making corrections.

Disputes take 30-45 days to resolve. Once corrected, your credit score may improve, ensuring accurate financial records and better chances of loan approvals.

What to Do if Your CIBIL Score is Low? A CIBIL score of more than 750 is considered very good, and lenders offer affordable loan terms for such borrowers. A low CIBIL score can make it harder to get loans or credit cards with favourable terms. Improving your score requires consistent financial discipline and smart credit management. The following tips can help:

Pay EMIs and credit card bills on time to build a positive credit history.

Keep credit utilisation below 30% to show responsible credit usage.

Avoid multiple loan applications in a short period to prevent frequent hard inquiries.

Check your credit report regularly and dispute any errors that may affect your score. Conclusion A strong credit score improves your chances of loan approvals and better interest rates. By checking your CIBIL score with your PAN card, you gain insights into your credit health. Make informed financial decisions, limit unnecessary debt, and maintain a positive repayment history to keep your score high.