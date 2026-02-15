Stephen Amell joins 'Baywatch' reboot series

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (PTI) Canadian actor Stephen Amell, known for his role in superhero series "Arrow", is set to feature in Fox's upcoming "Baywatch" reboot.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the actor will essay the role of Hobie Buchannon in the series.

His character is described as the "wild child we all loved from the original series" who "is now a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch", per the official character description.

The production of the series, which is a reboot of the 1989 "Baywatch", is set to start in Los Angeles.

Matt Nix, showrunner of the series, said Amell had exactly what the project required. "From the first conversation, Stephen Amell brought exactly what this new chapter of 'Baywatch' demands: heart, intensity, and that undeniable hero energy...He's the kind of lead who can sprint into danger, carry the emotional weight, and still make it feel fun. We're so excited to get started," he said in a statement.

McG is attached to direct the series premiere. Original creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz are also returning as executive producers.

Amell's latest work is "The Borderline", which premiered on February 8. Featuring Amell as Henry Roland, a smalltown police officer, the series is created by Graeme Stewart and directed by Robert Budreau.