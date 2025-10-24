Steve Laidlaw Reunites with Clare Laidlaw to Steer Seven Yachts Into a New Era of Global Luxury

Entrepreneur Steve Laidlaw has officially returned to co-lead Seven Yachts, reuniting with his wife and business partner Clare Laidlaw to guide the company through its next phase of international growth.

After several years spent mentoring entrepreneurs and developing his ventures in digital media and brand strategy, Steve Laidlaw is back at the helm of one of Dubai’s most prestigious luxury yacht charter companies. During his time away, Clare successfully managed and expanded Seven Yachts’ operations, establishing a reputation for precision service, world-class experiences and client trust.

“Clare did an incredible job growing the brand and maintaining our standards while I focused on mentoring and building other projects,” said Steve Laidlaw, founder of Digital24 and long-time entrepreneur. “Now that I’ve returned, our focus is expanding, taking what we’ve built in Dubai and applying that same excellence to new international markets.”

Seven Yachts, known for its premium fleet and bespoke charter experiences, has become a leader in Dubai’s competitive luxury tourism market. Under Clare’s leadership, the company introduced designer-branded jet skis, curated yacht itineraries, and private event packages that captured the attention of travellers and corporate clients from around the world.

Now, with Steve Laidlaw’s strategic and digital expertise back in play, Seven Yachts is expanding operations into Monaco, Cannes, Antibes, St Tropez, San Remo, and Palma de Mallorca - marking a new chapter for the brand.

“It feels like the right moment to return,” Steve Laidlaw shared. “Dubai was the launchpad. Europe is the next horizon. Together, Clare and I are aligning our skills to build something that not only represents luxury but defines it on a global scale.”

Clare Laidlaw echoed the sentiment, adding:

“Steve and I have always complemented each other in business. His focus on digital growth and strategic vision perfectly balances my passion for client experience and operations. Being back on this journey together feels natural.”

The reunion of Steve and Clare Laidlaw marks more than a business milestone; it's a story of partnership, shared ambition and evolution. With Steve’s background in entrepreneurship and digital brand building, and Clare’s operational leadership, Seven Yachts is now positioned as a brand that merges innovation with luxury lifestyle excellence.

As global demand for private yacht charters continues to surge, Steve Laidlaw believes the company’s foundation in Dubai provides the perfect model for success across the Mediterranean. “Seven Yachts isn’t just about chartering yachts,” he said. “It’s about creating experiences that people remember for a lifetime that reflect craftsmanship, detail and emotion.”

With their shared vision, Steve and Clare Laidlaw are proving that the combination of entrepreneurial grit and partnership at home can create something truly world-class both on land and at sea.

For more information, visit www.sevenyachts.ae

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.