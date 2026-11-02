Stock Brokers In India: Comparing Platforms For Different Investor Needs

Finding a stock broker in India is not difficult. There are plenty of options available today. But the actual challenge is to find the right broker who meets your requirements. Some traders may look for advanced trading tools and facilities such as the Margin Trading Facility (MTF). While others may look for platforms that are easy to use and navigate. Let us now look at some of the top brokers in India and compare their platforms with respect to how they meet the different needs of investors.

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Comparing Top Stock Brokers In India Kotak Neo Kotak Neo is worth looking at when MTF is an important part of the trading strategy. Its MTF facility covers 1,300+ stocks and offers up to 4x leverage. The pricing is another point to consider. The Trade Free Pro plan charges 9.69% p.a. for MTF. For regular trades, the Trade Free Plan charges ₹10 or 0.05% per executed order for equity intraday, whichever is lower, while F&O orders are charged ₹10 per order. Delivery-based equity trades are charged at 0.20% per executed order.

Kotak Neo also offers a range of products, including stocks, F&O, mutual funds, ETFs and IPOs. For traders who use MTF regularly, the combination of the stock universe, leverage and funding cost makes the platform worth considering.

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Zerodha The platform is built around keeping trading and investing fairly straightforward. Its Kite platform covers stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, ETFs and bonds, while equity delivery and direct mutual fund investments have no brokerage. Intraday and F&O trades are charged at ₹20 or 0.03% per executed order, whichever is lower.

Zerodha's MTF facility covers more than 1,500 stocks, with leverage of up to 5x. The interest works out to about 14.6% a year, based on the 0.04% daily rate charged on the funded amount. Beyond trading, Zerodha also has Varsity, its market education platform.

Groww Groww has built its platform around a simple investing experience and now has more than 1.3 crore active customers. It covers stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs and F&Os. Groww's MTF facility goes up to 4x, with interest at 14.95% per annum. Regular equity orders are charged at ₹20 or 0.1%, whichever is lower, subject to a minimum of ₹5. F&O trades are charged a flat fee of ₹20 per order.

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Groww has also found a place among newer investors who want to handle stocks, mutual funds, ETFs and other investments through the same app. The platform has features for more active trading as well, including advanced charts, stock screeners and other trading tools.

Angel One Stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs and F&O are all available on Angel One. The platform also brings research and trading tools into the same setup. MTF is another feature, with up to 4x buying power. The interest charged on the funded amount is 14.99% p.a.

The platform also caters to investors who use more than one type of market product. Equity delivery and intraday brokerages are ₹20 or 0.1% per executed order, whichever is lower. This makes Angel One relevant for investors who want investing, trading and research features on the same platform.

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Upstox Upstox brings charting, market data and technical analysis tools into its trading platform. Traders can also use MTF across more than 1,500 scrips, with buying power going up to 5x. The interest rate is ₹20 per day for every ₹40,000 slab borrowed through MTF.

The platform also supports stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, F&O and other products. For equity delivery trades, brokerage is ₹20 per executed order. Upstox can therefore appeal to investors who actively trade and want access to MTF alongside regular trading and investment features.

Dhan TradingView charts, basket orders and options trading tools are among the features available on Dhan. Its MTF facility covers 1,700+ stocks, with leverage of up to 5x. The interest rate starts at 12.49% p.a. for funding up to ₹5 lakh and rises in slabs for higher amounts.

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The pricing is fairly straightforward too. Equity delivery, ETFs, IPOs and mutual funds have zero brokerage, while intraday and MTF trades are charged at ₹20 or 0.03% per executed order, whichever is lower.

ICICI Direct ICICI Direct brings investing, trading and other financial products under one platform. Stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs and F&O are among the options available. Its MTF facility offers up to 4x leverage, with interest rates starting at 9.85% p.a. under select Prime plans.

The pricing depends on the plan chosen. For example, the Prime ₹9,999 plan has delivery brokerage of 0.07%. Intraday trades are charged at 0.007%.

Broker Comparison: Key Features and Costs Stock broker Key platform features MTF interest Suitable for Kotak Neo

MTF, trading tools, stocks, F&O, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs

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9.69% p.a

Investors looking for MTF and a wider trading platform

Zerodha

Kite, Varsity, MTF, market tools

14.6% p.a

Investors who want a straightforward platform with self-learning

Groww

Stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs, charts, screeners

14.95% p.a

Newer investors and those managing multiple investments

Angel One

Research, advanced charts, basket orders, MTF

14.99% p.a

Investors who want research and trading tools

Upstox

Charts, market data, technical analysis, MTF

₹20/day for every ₹40,000 borrowed

Traders looking for a trading-focused platform

Dhan

TradingView, basket orders, options tools, MTF

12.49% p.a

Traders looking for advanced trading features

ICICI Direct

Research, stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs, F&O

Starts from 9.85% p.a

Investors looking for a broader financial platform

The brokerage charges for equity, intraday and F&O trades may differ based on the broker and the plan selected. It is worth checking the latest pricing before opening an account, as other charges may also apply.

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What Should An Investor Keep in Mind While Choosing a Broker? A few things investors should check before choosing a broker include:

SEBI-registered broker

Brokerage and other charges

MTF interest and terms

Platform ease of use

Range of investment options

Timely customer support

Platform security Conclusion There is no single stock broker that works equally well for every investor. The right platform depends on what matters most, whether that is MTF, trading tools, ease of use, investment choices or pricing. Comparing these factors can help investors narrow down their options and choose a platform that fits their way of investing.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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