STOCKGRO AND STOXO : Levelling the Playing Field for India’s Retail Investors

In an industry built on spreadsheets and sentiment, Ajay Lakhotia calls himself neither a risk-taker nor a risk-averse investor. “I’m a risk-mitigator,” he smiles. “I’ve just learned to love volatility.”



It’s a line that captures his philosophy and his journey — one that began with painful losses on the trading floor and evolved into a mission to help every Indian make smarter financial decisions.

Ajay Lakhotia remembers the exact moment the screen turned red. It was 2008, the global financial crisis was devouring portfolios worldwide, and his own ₹80 lakh had just evaporated into the digital ether. He wasn’t alone — millions lost money that year. But unlike most, Lakhotia didn’t walk away bitter. He walked away curious.

“I had two choices,” he recalls, his voice carrying the calm of someone who’s made peace with failure. “Blame the market and quit, or accept that my greed outweighed my knowledge.”



He chose the latter. And in doing so, set in motion a journey that would eventually help 35 million Indians navigate the very markets that once humbled him.

Today, as founder and CEO of StockGro — a leading social investment learning platform — and architect of Stoxo, the country’s first AI-powered stock market research engine, Lakhotia has become an unlikely bridge between India’s investment boom and its glaring literacy gap. His story isn’t just about building products, it’s about transforming personal catastrophe into collective empowerment.

THE RESTLESS EXPERIMENTER Long before the crash, Lakhotia was already someone who couldn’t sit still with conventional wisdom. Fresh out of college, he launched two ventures that collapsed within months. A third eventually turned profitable, but by then, the real education had happened — he’d learned that failure wasn’t fatal, but ignorance often was.

The Indian School of Business came next, then a structured stint at ICICI Bank, followed by the high-stakes world of venture capital at Vertex and Fosun where he helped establish the India office. Lakhotia spent years funding innovation across technology, healthcare, and consumer services. He was good at spotting what would work. But a deeper question gnawed at him: why did the stock market itself remain so impenetrable to ordinary Indians?

Technology was democratising everything — communication, commerce, entertainment. But financial awareness? It was still locked behind jargon and gatekeepers. Most people invested based on tips, not understanding.

THE EDUCATION OF LOSS That dissonance became personal in 2008. Like countless others riding the pre-crash euphoria, Lakhotia believed he understood markets. The truth revealed itself brutally: he didn’t. The ₹80 lakh loss wasn’t just financial — it was existential.

“You can tell yourself it was bad timing, bad luck,” he says. “Or you can look in the mirror and admit you didn’t know what you were doing.”

He chose the mirror. He enrolled in the CFA programme, not for credentials but for comprehension. By the time he returned to active investing, he’d evolved from speculator to a student — and that transformation would later define everything he built.

When the pandemic ushered in fresh market volatility in 2020, Lakhotia watched with déjà vu as millions of first-time investors poured into markets with more enthusiasm than education.

Lakhotia recognised the pattern immediately. They were making his 2008 mistakes in 2020. This time, he could do something about it.

STOCKGRO: WHERE FEAR TRANSFORMS INTO EDUCATION Out of that recognition came StockGro in 2020 — a knowledge platform where users could learn by doing, build investment strategies, and build real confidence, but without the cost of failure. The concept was radical in its simplicity: let people learn about markets through real-time, practical learning and expert guidance before risking actual money. In short, turn financial literacy into something aspirational rather than intimidating.

Within four years, StockGro connected over 1,500 colleges and hosted more than 4,100 trading and investment learning events.

StockGro isn’t about chasing returns. It’s about understanding why you win or lose. That’s the difference between gambling and investing.

The platform found its audience in India’s burgeoning young investor base — a generation comfortable with digital interfaces but understandably wary of finance’s opacity.

By connecting them with over 150 SEBI-registered experts and enabling back-testing of their advanced strategies, StockGro created something rare: an investment ecosystem that felt more like a community of smart decision-makers. One expert called it “a platform that turns confusion into conviction” — a line Lakhotia now wears as a badge of honour.

THE TRUST GAP But as StockGro grew, Lakhotia identified the next frontier. Participation was increasing — India now has over 20 crore demat accounts — but understanding wasn’t keeping pace.

“People would ask perfectly reasonable questions,” he says. “‘Should I track HDFC Bank ahead of the credit policy?’ ‘Which defence stocks moved after the budget?’ But getting credible answers meant wading through scattered, biased, or outdated information. There was no single source of truth.”

The problem wasn’t just access to information — it was access to reliable insight. More people were investing than ever before, but most were doing so partially blind.

STOXO: INSIGHT AS INFRASTRUCTURE Enter Stoxo, unveiled in 2025 under StockGro’s umbrella. Billed as India’s first AI-powered stock market research engine, Stoxo represents Lakhotia’s answer to the trust problem. The platform operates on conversational queries. Users can ask natural questions: “How did IT stocks perform after the rate cut?” and receive real-time, contextual answers synthesised from data and insights vetted by SEBI-registered analysts. AI doesn’t replace human expertise; it amplifies and democratises it.

“We’re not trying to make everyone an analyst,” Lakhotia clarifies. “We’re trying to give everyone access to the kind of research that was previously available only to institutions.”

Every investor has questions—about a stock, a sector, or what today’s RBI move means. But answers are scattered, biased, or outdated. Stoxo brings clarity. It’s an innovation that sits at the intersection of AI, credibility, and accessibility— turning the kind of research once confined to Bloomberg terminals into an on-demand assistant for the everyday investor.

One early user described it as “having a research analyst in your pocket.” Lakhotia prefers a different metaphor: “It’s the tool I wish existed when I lost that ₹80 lakh. The market didn’t punish me in 2008,” he insists. “It educated me. I just wasn’t listening.”

That mindset — markets as teacher rather than enemy — permeates both StockGro and Stoxo. The products don’t promise to eliminate risk; they promise to make risk comprehensible. That’saharder sell than guaranteed returns, but it’s also more honest.

SHIFTING THE CULTURAL DIAL India’s financial moment is unique. Account creation has outpaced education, creating what Lakhotia calls “a participation gap.”

Financial dignity comes from knowledge, not luck. Right now, too many people are participating without understanding.

That belief puts him in a rare breed of fintech founders building for trust, not just scale. By weaving education into every click, his company mirrors the larger national shift from speculation to informed participation—a transformation as cultural as it is technological.

StockGro and Stoxo together address different parts of that gap. StockGro builds confidence and community. Stoxo builds conviction and clarity. Together, they form a continuum — moving users from curious beginners to informed decision-makers.

THE LONG VIEW Having come full circle — from a Venture capitalist (VC) funding innovation to a founder building it — Lakhotia now also enjoys mentoring early-stage entrepreneurs.

His advice tends toward the practical. “Startups are experiments in belief,” he tells founders. “The only way to learn is to experiment and fail faster.”

He’s collected accolades along the way: Indian School of Business (ISB) alumnus, BW Disrupt 40 Under 40 honouree, Entrepreneur India’s “Resilient Entrepreneur of the Year.”

Lakhotia is dismissive of titles. “If one small-town investor learns to build a responsible portfolio because of StockGro or Stoxo,” he says, “that’s better than any award.”

BEYOND THE DASHBOARD After years of trading floors and term sheets, Lakhotia now guards his downtime with intent.

“The markets are closed on the weekend,” he laughs, “and that’s a great time to tune out and learn about the evolving world.”

“If you haven’t won yet, it’s not over — picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.” Probably it is this attitude that truly reflects his journey from loss to success.

AJAY LAKHOTIA’S UNFINISHED STORY From losing ₹80 lakh in a market crash to helping millions invest with clarity, Ajay Lakhotia’s journey is less about redemption than evolution. It’s about taking the pain of personal failure and transmuting it into public infrastructure.

About recognising that the most valuable thing you can build isn’t wealth — it’s understanding.

With StockGro democratising education and Stoxo democratising research, Lakhotia has created something rare: a business where growth is measured in lives empowered.

Lakhotia lost ₹80 lakh learning what he didn’t know. Now, 35 million Indians are learning — without having to lose a rupee.