Stocks Overtook Homes as America's Wealth Engine: Why It Matters for Indian Investors

For the first time since the Second World War, Americans hold more of their financial wealth in shares than in property, according to Goldman Sachs's reading of the shift in July 2026.

The balance sheet says the same thing more plainly. American households ended March 2026 holding $64.8 trillion in company shares, counting both what they own directly and what sits inside their funds and pension accounts, against $48.7 trillion for the market value of the homes they own. The house is no longer the largest thing Americans own.

Americans still want houses. Asked in April 2025 which investment performs best over the long run, more named real estate than anything else, 37% against 16% for shares, as they have every year since 2014. The two measurements point opposite ways because they count different things. The survey counts people. The balance sheet counts dollars. And the dollars sit with the households that already own a home and were free to put the next one somewhere else.

What changed is the cost of getting the first one. First-time buyers fell to 21% of the market in 2025, the lowest share the National Association of Realtors has recorded since it began counting in 1981. Upkeep, property tax and insurance together came to $15,979 a year on a typical American home in 2025, before a dollar of mortgage interest and before utilities. Upkeep accounted for $10,946 of that. Home insurance alone rose 24% between December 2021 and August 2024, from $2,655 to $3,303 a year.

The return comparison is less one-sided than it looks Measured by price alone, it is not close. American house prices have risen a little over fourfold since January 1995. Over roughly the same period, $500,000 put into the S&P 500 in 1995 would be worth more than $8.2 million today, a rise of more than sixteenfold before dividends are counted at all.

Studying sixteen rich economies between 1870 and 2015, Jordà, Knoll, Kuvshinov, Schularick and Taylor found housing and shares each returned about 7% a year on average after inflation once rent is included, and that house prices moved far less violently on the way, with annual swings of 10% against 22% for shares.

The crossover is also a dollar count, and American share ownership is concentrated. The richest 1% of households hold about half of all US company shares. The bottom half hold 1.1%. For the household in the middle, the home is still the largest thing it owns.

Most of the buying is nobody's decision The concentration and the leverage leave one thing untouched. A large share of American share-buying no longer involves a choice at all.

The money leaves the paycheque before it reaches the employee. Enrolment in a workplace retirement plan is now automatic in 61% of plans and 79% of large ones, with the worker having to opt out rather than opt in. The default investment is a target-date fund, which holds a set mix of shares and bonds and shifts gradually towards bonds as retirement approaches. Those funds held $4.8 trillion at the end of 2025, after growing more than 20% in a year.

The set mix is the important part. When share prices fall, the fund's shares drop below their assigned proportion, so the fund buys more shares to restore it. Falling prices trigger buying, and nobody has to decide anything.

The people behind those balances behave the same way. Across one of the largest US workplace retirement systems, only 5% of members traded at all during 2025, in a year when the market fell sharply in spring and recovered.

The flow data shows the same pattern across three separate shocks. In March 2020, investors pulled a record $326 billion out of funds, while index-tracking equity funds took in $41 billion in that same month and active managers lost $31 billion. In 2022, with the index down 25% between January and October, American share funds still attracted roughly $46 billion of net new money. In the tariff selloff of early April 2025, investors sold $27 billion of US shares and index funds bought $9.07 billion of it back.

Each of those recoveries also had policy behind it, from emergency rate cuts to a pause in the tariffs themselves. The record cannot separate the two cleanly. The narrower claim holds regardless: a large part of American share demand now arrives on a payroll schedule rather than on a judgement about prices.

India has the habit, not yet the automation An Indian investor buying US shares is buying that machinery along with the companies.

India is assembling the same thing from the opposite direction, through individual choice rather than employer default. Monthly systematic investment plan contributions reached ₹31,961 crore in July 2026, a four-month high, with about 61 lakh new plans opened against 50 lakh closed or matured. That is a national standing order into equities. It is also one any individual can cancel in an afternoon, which is the part of the American system India has not built.

The room to grow lies in where the money currently sits. Estimates of the Indian household balance sheet vary with method, but property and gold account for somewhere between roughly two-thirds and three-quarters of it. Indian households acquired financial assets worth 11.2% of national income in FY24 and borrowed most of the difference back, leaving net financial savings at 5.1%. Demat accounts crossed 200 million in July 2025, roughly three times the number four years earlier.

The overseas slice is the smallest and the fastest growing. Money sent abroad for shares and bonds under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme reached $2.65 billion in FY26, up 56% in a year, within total outward remittances of $28.98 billion that fell 2%. The rupee has weakened against the dollar by about 4.5% a year since 1991, which has added to the rupee value of a dollar holding on top of whatever the shares themselves returned.

Buying American shares from India buys a piece of the companies. It also buys the demand that keeps arriving when the price falls.

Shlok Srivastav, Co-founder and COO, Appreciate.