Strategies for Building the Workplace of the Future: A focus on innovation, culture and community

The traditional workplace is giving way to a new ecosystem where leaders are reimagining offices not merely as spaces for work, but as dynamic hubs that nurture culture, community, and productivity. A panel discussion was held as part of Mint’s The CEO Dialogue on the Future of Workplace at Mindspace Business Park Airoli East in Navi Mumbai, a diverse cross-section of industry leaders came together to discuss the evolving landscape of modern workspaces. The panel, moderated by Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Mindspace REIT, explored how companies are strategically reimagining their physical and digital environments to promote productivity, well-being and a strong sense of community amongst their workforce. The central theme of the dialogue was that the workplace is no longer just a physical location but a core part of a company’s business strategy, which has a direct impact on attracting and retaining talent.

The modern workplace: A blend of agility and culture Opening the conversation, Ramesh Nair invited the panel to reflect on the delicate balance between physical infrastructure which translates into flexibility, digital agility, and company culture. Soumitra Saha, MD of Lumen India, a digital-first company, highlighted the importance of teamwork, trust and autonomy in creating a positive employee experience.

“We are one of the few companies in India that offer a very holistic hybrid working model. We don’t force our employees to come into work. We have two state of the art offices in Bangalore and Noida, but we have a flexible work policy. One day a week is when people come. But, this flexibility has been given with a considerable autonomy to the teams and team members who own their time,” Saha said, emphasising a holistic approach where employee well-being and productivity are paramount, with particular attention to the in-office experience.

Saha also shared Lumen’s innovative use of technology. The company has invested a lot in digital infrastructure, including IoT and collaboration tools. They also have a gamified learning platform – a digital playing field of Lumen – that educates employees on the business and on cybersecurity. This digital utility, combined with state-of-the-art office infrastructure, helps maintain a strong sense of connection and purpose, even for remote workers.

Left to Right: Soumitra Saha, Smitha Hemmigae, and Subramanian Chidambaran

Designing for diversity and creativity Subramanian Chidambaran, Chief Strategy Officer at Cummins, spoke about redefining the workspace of today from an engineering perspective, with a strong focus on diversity and inclusion. He explained that a modern workplace must cater to a diverse workforce, including Gen Y, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, women and differently-abled individuals. This means moving away from traditional office layouts to create more open, natural and inclusive environments.

“The question is how do you make the workplace for all these kinds of people right from the time they enter into the campus – their daily jobs, the food courts, etc. The entire concept is about comfort for creativity. How do you create an environment that triggers creativity but also giving the required comfort for people to do that?” Chidambaran said. He described how Cummins has incorporated open workspaces instead of cabins of the past, natural sunlight and green spaces to make employees feel more connected to a natural environment, fostering innovation and collaboration.

Enabling performance and flexibility When asked how leadership expectations have changed from ‘managing presence’ to ‘enabling performance’ in the aftermath of the pandemic, Surekha Shenoy Kunder, MD of Russell Investments said that since establishing their Mumbai office in June 2023, the company has prioritised creating an environment that fosters trust and flexibility. “Our focus has been about creating a place where we are fostering trust, modelling flexibility and creating environments both physical and virtual where people can be their most productive and happy self,” she said.

Kunder noted that while the office is a place for spontaneous interaction and collaboration, the company also embraces a ‘barbell’ hybrid model to accommodate employees collaborating with global teams in different time zones. The company’s office is designed with open spaces and hot-desking to encourage cross-functional conversations and break down silos.

Leaders from Mindspace REIT, Cummins, Russell Investments, Takeda, Lumen India & ANSR in The CEO Dialogue on the Future of Workspace.

Innovation and the GCC ecosystem Aneelkumar Savalagi, Global Leader – Innovation Capability Centre at Takeda Pharma, offered insights into what makes a future-ready innovation centre. He stressed that innovation is not just technology-driven but also requires an inclusive, purpose-driven environment. “Futuristic ecosystem predominantly combines the company’s core values and digitally secured, physically safe environment.

At Takeda, we embed the core values predominantly focusing heavily on the patient, life-saving treatments. We work closely with a lot of healthcare professionals, medical professionals to give more human-centric treatments,” Savalagi said. He highlighted Takeda’s patient-centric approach to innovation and the importance of fostering a culture that believes in the core elements – patient, people and planet.

Smitha Hemmigae, MD of ANSR, a leading player in the Global Capability Centre (GCC) space, offered her expertise on the evolving expectations of global enterprises. She explained that GCCs are no longer seen as just ‘back offices’ but as strategic extensions of global headquarters, mirroring their culture and values.

“The whole purpose of how the office is going to play out is constantly evolving. This means the role of having holographics, the role of having AR, VR to support a lot of the innovators, doers who are part of the workforce. It’s about creating new environments for the future and that’s where I think the whole world is morphing to when we are thinking about the GCC workspace,” Hemmigae said.

The overall campus experience and sustainability The discussion also delved into the broader campus experience and its role in attracting talent. Chidambaran said that the campus journey begins with the first touchpoint, from transportation to the open green spaces that make a positive first impression. He pointed out that younger generations, in particular, are not tied to working in a closed room and thrive in environments that allow for interaction and collaboration.

Hemmigae added that many GCCs are now investing in R&D centres and physical labs to allow employees to experiment, fail fast and co-create new products and services. “We should... time we share that concept, invest in R&D innovation, thought leadership, create digital and physical labs so that new products and services can be created sitting right here in India for our customers globally,” she added.

Leaders discussing over the breakfast at The CEO Dialogue

The panel also addressed the rising significance of sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors in shaping real estate strategies. Hegde noted that amenities like EV charging infrastructure and advanced energy-efficient lighting systems are now “table stakes”, and companies are scrutinising their partners’ ethical sourcing practices.

The human element beyond the desk The final segment of the dialogue focused on the personal meaning of the office for the panellists. Chidambaran described it as a “collaborative space” for strategic planning, while Hemmigae called it a place to bring “culture, values, brand... to life”." Saha said it was a “stress buster” and a vital source of human connection.

“The moment I step into the office and I meet a co-worker, I meet my team members, it’s a human touch, that human connection which acts like a big stress buster for me,” Saha said, stressing on the value of in-person interaction.

When asked about a non-negotiable amenity for a future office, the panellists highlighted a range of features, from on-site day care facilities for working mothers to mental well-being pods and meditation spaces. Kunder advocated for a more inclusive environment for people with disabilities. “I think disability is a big factor and we are really not tapping into the potential which is there,” she said.

The discussion concluded with a consensus that the workplaces of tomorrow must be purposeful, inclusive and designed to foster human connection and well-being. In conclusion, some of the best workspaces are those that are built with passion, purpose and a deep understanding of the people who inhabit them.

Wrapping up the discussion, Ramesh Nair observed that the future of work must serve as a strategic enabler of innovation, culture, and human connection.

