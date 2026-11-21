Every winter, stubble burning takes centre stage in India’s air pollution debate. Governments announce measures, farmers are urged to adopt residue-management machinery, and there is no shortage of ideas for putting agricultural waste to productive use. Yet the question underneath it all is rarely asked: who will buy the straw, and can selling it leave the farmer better off than burning it?

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For a farmer working against the narrow window between two cropping cycles, an alternative to burning must be timely and economical, and most importantly, reliable. So, the challenge is not simply to find ways to remove paddy straw from fields, but to create an ecosystem in which it has a marketable value. This calls for a shift in how we approach the problem: from viewing crop residue as agricultural waste to recognising it as an industrial resource that can support energy generation and create value across the supply chain. Stubble burning, in other words, is an industrial question before it is an agricultural one.

The Burning Challenge This season, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has deployed flying squads in 34 districts across Punjab and Haryana to monitor and prevent paddy stubble burning. Enforcement has its place, but it cannot by itself change the farmer’s economics. India has also spent almost a decade building the machinery to lift paddy straw off the field, and that investment has paid off. But machinery answers how the straw leaves the field, not where it goes or who pays for it.

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The next decade of effort has to go into building the market that buys and uses this straw, and that is work industry must lead, with policy as the enabler. This calls for a policy framework that supports reliable straw procurement, encourages long-term offtake arrangements between farmers and industry, and strengthens the collection, aggregation and transportation infrastructure. Crop residue stops being burnt when it acquires a buyer, a price and a collection window that fits the sowing calendar.

For years, the crop-residue debate has centred on subsidies for in-situ machinery. Far less attention goes to the ex-situ demand side – who actually buys the straw, at what price, and whether that demand survives a bad year. Ex-situ management means baling the straw after harvest and moving it to where it can be used: biomass power plants, compressed biogas units, bio-ethanol refineries, industrial boilers and others. At SAEL, we see this demand side from the inside. Our eleven agricultural waste to energy plants across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan process about two million tonnes of agricultural residue a year, and the lesson of operating them is simple: the hard part is less the technology than a supply chain that reaches thousands of farms within a few weeks, every year, at a price that works for both sides.

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The shift to ex-situ applications is driven by stringent environmental regulations, and the urgent need to tackle winter air pollution across the nation. Consequently, paddy straw has strong potential to transition from an annual agricultural hazard to a dependable industrial raw material. This transition is already gaining ground, with organised efforts demonstrating how paddy straw can be mobilised and channelled into industrial applications at scale. For example, near Sonipat in Haryana, farmers are selling bales of paddy straw to companies for industrial use, including energy generation, instead of burning the residue. This creates an alternative source of income from what was previously treated as agricultural waste.

The Three-Week Problem But these remain islands. Estimates suggest that India produces 125–140 million tonnes of paddy straw a year, and that 35–40 million tonnes of it is still burnt. Why is more of it not sold?

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The answer lies in the nature of straw itself. It is plentiful and arrives every year. But because it is bulky, it remains expensive to transport. To compound matters, straw arrives all at once, within the same 15 to 20 days across an entire state, because the next crop is due. A year’s supply has to be collected, baled and stored within this window.

These challenges can be met through institutional investment in equipment to bale, store and move millions of tonnes of straw close to where it is grown. Without the necessary residue-management equipment and labour, farmers will have no option but to burn the residual paddy straw.

Making the Economics Work Industries that consume straw can do far more alongside state governments that are already investing in residue management: longer-term offtake commitments that give farmers and aggregators certainty, shared storage close to the fields, and procurement calendars aligned with the harvest. States want cleaner air in October and November; industry needs reliable feedstock all year; farmers need a buyer who turns up on time. Those interests already point in the same direction.

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As paddy harvesting gains momentum, Punjab has recorded more stubble fires than last year, a reminder that the gains of Kharif 2025 do not sustain themselves. Between 15 September and 13 October 2026, Punjab witnessed 174 stubble-burning incidents, up from 134 in the same period in 2025.

Ultimately, the success of crop-residue management will depend on whether we can make the economics work for the farmer. Enforcement can restrain burning, and technology can make collection easier, but neither can replace the guarantee of a buyer. When residue becomes a commercially valued resource, the interests of farmers, industry and the environment begin to align.

The opportunity is to turn a seasonal pollution challenge into a year-round industrial value chain. Stubble will stop burning at scale when the market makes it more valuable to sell it than to burn it.

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The article is written by Laxit Awla, CEO & Executive Director, SAEL Industries Limited.

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