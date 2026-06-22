Student credit cards in India (2026): Eligibility, limits and benefits compared

Getting a credit card as a student in India no longer requires income proof or a prior credit history. Various credit card options are available that can help young individuals manage everyday expenses while building their credit history.

This article covers three different IDFC FIRST Bank cards for students, comparing their eligibility criteria, credit limits, and key benefits.

Why the right card matters early

A credit card used responsibly during college builds a credit profile before employment begins. Choosing one aligned with actual spending reduces the risk of high-interest debt. Students can start the credit card apply online process through the bank's website.

3 credit cards for students

1. FIRST WOW! Credit Card

A lifetime-free FD-backed card with no income proof or credit history required.

Eligibility

Minimum age: 18 years

Minimum fixed deposit: ₹ 20,000

Credit limit: 100% of the FD value Key benefits

No joining or annual fee.

4X reward points on online, offline, and international spends.

Zero forex markup fee.

Personal accident cover of ₹ 2 lakh and lost card liability cover of ₹ 25,000. The FD earns up to 6.5% p.a. interest while securing the credit limit.

2. Hello Cashback Credit Card

This FD-backed card from IDFC FIRST Bank centres on cashback for digital spending, relevant to students with recurring online expenses.

Eligibility

Minimum age: 18 years

Minimum fixed deposit: ₹ 10,000

Credit limit: 100% of the FD value Key benefits

Up to 5% cashback on online spends.

1% cashback on utilities, education, and insurance.

Monthly cashback cap: ₹ 1,500 per statement cycle.

Earn interest on both FD while enjoying cashback benefits. Although the card has an annual fee of ₹ 1,000 + GST, it can be reversed on annual spends of ₹ 2 lakh or more.

Education payments via an institution's own website or POS do not attract the 1% third-party fee from February 2025.

3. FIRST EA ₹N Credit Card

An FD-backed virtual RuPay card with UPI readiness, designed for digital-first users. No income proof or credit history is required, making it accessible to full-time students.

Eligibility

Minimum age: 18 years

Minimum fixed deposit: ₹ 5,000

Credit limit: 100% of the FD value

Income proof: Not required Key benefits

No annual fee.

Up to 1% cashback on UPI spends via the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app and 0.5% cashback on all other UPI app transactions.

Discount on movie bookings and up to 8% bonus cashback on travel bookings.

Pay online, scan QR codes, and shop at 60 million-plus stores via UPI, instantly from your smartphone.

EMI conversion on eligible transactions. The FD continues to earn interest while the card remains active.

Credit cards for students: Comparison at a glance

Feature FIRST WOW! Hello Cashback FIRST EA ₹N Type FD-backed FD-backed FD-backed Min FD ₹ 20,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 5,000 Income proof Not required Not required Not required Annual fee Nil ₹ 1,000 + GST ₹499+GST Rewards 4X points up to 5% cashback up to 1% cashback on UPI payments Limit basis 100% of FD 100% of FD 100% of FD

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the IDFC FIRST Bank website or app and select the card matching your eligibility.

Step 2: Apply for a credit card for students with personal and financial details.

Step 3: Upload PAN card, Aadhaar, and address proof.

Step 4: Book the fixed deposit online since these are FD-backed cards.

Step 5: Submit and receive digital approval. Which card suits your needs?

The FIRST WOW! Credit Card suits students who can place an FD of ₹ 20,000 and want a lifetime-free card. The Hello Cashback Credit Card is more suited to digital-first spenders, with its ₹10,000 FD threshold and cashback on education and utility payments. Lastly, the FIRST EA ₹N Credit Card is the most accessible option, requiring a minimum FD of just ₹5,000 and no income proof, with instant virtual issuance and UPI-ready payments.

Conclusion

Those looking to start the student credit card apply process should compare fees and reward structures against actual spending. Applicants who apply for a credit card online should verify eligibility on the official portal beforehand. APR across variants ranges from 8.5% to 46.2% per annum; reward points on all three variants do not expire.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.