Student credit cards in India (2026): Eligibility, limits and benefits compared

Getting a credit card as a student in India no longer requires income proof or a prior credit history. Various credit card options are available that can help young individuals manage everyday expenses while building their credit history.
This article covers three different IDFC FIRST Bank cards for students, comparing their eligibility criteria, credit limits, and key benefits.
Why the right card matters early
A credit card used responsibly during college builds a credit profile before employment begins. Choosing one aligned with actual spending reduces the risk of high-interest debt. Students can start the credit card apply online process through the bank's website.
3 credit cards for students
1. FIRST WOW! Credit Card
A lifetime-free FD-backed card with no income proof or credit history required.
Eligibility
Key benefits
The FD earns up to 6.5% p.a. interest while securing the credit limit.
2. Hello Cashback Credit Card
This FD-backed card from IDFC FIRST Bank centres on cashback for digital spending, relevant to students with recurring online expenses.
Eligibility
Key benefits
Although the card has an annual fee of ₹ 1,000 + GST, it can be reversed on annual spends of ₹ 2 lakh or more.
Education payments via an institution's own website or POS do not attract the 1% third-party fee from February 2025.
3. FIRST EA ₹N Credit Card
An FD-backed virtual RuPay card with UPI readiness, designed for digital-first users. No income proof or credit history is required, making it accessible to full-time students.
Eligibility
Key benefits
The FD continues to earn interest while the card remains active.
Credit cards for students: Comparison at a glance
Feature
FIRST WOW!
Hello Cashback
FIRST EA ₹N
Type
FD-backed
FD-backed
FD-backed
Min FD
₹ 20,000
₹ 10,000
₹ 5,000
Income proof
Not required
Not required
Not required
Annual fee
Nil
₹ 1,000 + GST
₹499+GST
Rewards
4X points
up to 5% cashback
up to 1% cashback on UPI payments
Limit basis
100% of FD
100% of FD
100% of FD
How to apply
Which card suits your needs?
The FIRST WOW! Credit Card suits students who can place an FD of ₹ 20,000 and want a lifetime-free card. The Hello Cashback Credit Card is more suited to digital-first spenders, with its ₹10,000 FD threshold and cashback on education and utility payments. Lastly, the FIRST EA ₹N Credit Card is the most accessible option, requiring a minimum FD of just ₹5,000 and no income proof, with instant virtual issuance and UPI-ready payments.
Conclusion
Those looking to start the student credit card apply process should compare fees and reward structures against actual spending. Applicants who apply for a credit card online should verify eligibility on the official portal beforehand. APR across variants ranges from 8.5% to 46.2% per annum; reward points on all three variants do not expire.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.
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