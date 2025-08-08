Sun TV Q1 profit dips 5.4 pc to ₹529.21 cr

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Sun TV Network Ltd has reported a decline of 5.38 per cent in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹529.21 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company had reported a PAT of ₹559.32 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters, said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Its revenue from operations was down 1.77 per cent to ₹1,290.28 crore in the June quarter. This was at ₹1,313.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sun TV Network's total expenses increased 10 per cent to ₹782 crore in the June quarter of FY'26.

However, total income of Sun TV Networks, which includes other incomes, in the June quarter was up 1.28 per cent to ₹1,479.19 crore.

Sun TV also owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League.

"The results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 include income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises ("Sunrisers Hyderabad" and "Sunrisers Eastern Cape") of ₹473.03 crore and corresponding costs of ₹256.09 crore," the company said.

Moreover, subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, its holding company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the England and Wales Cricket Board to acquire 100 per cent equity in the Northern Superchargers Ltd, for a consideration of 100 million British Pounds (around ₹1,050 crore).

Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across seven languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Hindi and Marathi, and airs FM radio stations across India.

Shares of Sun TV Network Ltd on Friday were trading at ₹552.80 per scrip on BSE, down 1.34 per cent from the previous close.