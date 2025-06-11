SunCrypto Launches Crypto Futures Trading: Empowering Indian Investors with More Control, Higher Potential

India has long been a thriving hub for financial markets, from stocks and commodities to forex trading. Futures trading, in particular, has witnessed tremendous participation from Indian traders in these sectors.

However, when it comes to crypto futures trading, Indian users have faced significant roadblocks — primarily due to the inaccessibility of advanced trading features and the limitation of trading only in USDT pairs. This has kept a large section of potential crypto futures traders on the sidelines.

At SunCrypto, they decided to change that! With a mission to make futures trading simple, powerful, and accessible for all, SunCrypto is proud to announce the launch of Crypto Futures Trading on SunCrypto with 500+ trading pairs in both INR & USDT — a robust platform tailored for both beginners and seasoned traders in India.

SunCrypto’s Crypto Futures Trading:

SunCrypto’s Futures Trading feature allows users to amplify their trading power with leverage up to 100x. This means traders can open large positions with a relatively small amount of capital. Whether it’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, or over 500+ trading pairs, users can now benefit from both upward and downward market trends, without owning the actual asset.

With this, a trader with ₹1,000 can potentially control a trade worth ₹1,00,000, multiplying the opportunity to earn higher profits. At the same time, SunCrypto’s advanced tools, such as Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) empower users to manage risk smartly.

SunCrypto’s Crypto Futures Trading

Meanwhile, one of the biggest pain points for Indian crypto traders has been the need to convert INR to USDT or other stable coins before trading. SunCrypto solves this with seamless INR trading support, offering direct INR pairs in Futures. Users can trade in INR or opt for USDT pairs, without needing to manually deposit USDT. If needed, the app auto-converts INR to USDT instantly, ensuring a smooth user experience.

This unique feature sets SunCrypto apart, especially for Indian users who prefer a simplified trading journey with minimal steps and full transparency.

Beginner-Friendly Crypto Futures Trading While crypto futures trading is often seen as complex, SunCrypto has simplified the entire process, making it beginner-friendly while still offering tools that advanced traders expect. The platform currently supports Isolated Margin, limiting the user’s risk to just the amount used in a specific position, making it a safer entry point for newcomers.

Additionally, traders can choose from various order types like Market, Limit, Stop Market, and Stop Limit, giving them complete control over their strategies. The real-time charts, intuitive dashboard, and one-click access to trading pairs allow users to make informed decisions with speed and confidence.

Launched with the vision of making India “crypto-ready,” SunCrypto, India’s Leading & FIU-IND registered crypto trading platform, has quickly grown to become one of the top 3 crypto exchanges in India, with over 2.5 million users and $50 million in assets under management (AUM).

The platform’s founders, Mr. Umesh Kumar (CEO) and Mr. Pramod Yadav (CTO), built SunCrypto to solve real problems for the Indian crypto community, starting with Spot trading INR pairs, Crypto SIP, Crypto Staking, Algo trading, OTC Services, and now expanding into powerful trading functionalities like Futures. You can download SunCrypto Application from both Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

What’s Next? The launch of Crypto Futures Trading is just the beginning. SunCrypto has an ambitious roadmap ahead, which includes adding Cross Margin support, advanced analytics tools like One-Click Reverse, and even AI-driven trading insights in future updates.

As the crypto space continues to grow globally, SunCrypto is positioning itself as India’s homegrown gateway to the global crypto economy, empowering its users not just to invest—but to lead.

Disclaimer: Crypto assets are unregulated and subject to high risk. Please do your own research before investing.

Note To Readers: Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.

Hindustan Times/HTDS shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article, advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice."

