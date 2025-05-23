Sundaram Finance Holdings reports Q4 consolidated PAT at ₹107.12 cr

Chennai, May 23 (PTI) Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹107.12 crore for the January–March 2025 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The Chennai-based firm had posted a profit after tax of ₹269.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, consolidated profit after tax stood at ₹412.08 crore, compared to ₹533.14 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said the profit before tax in FY24 included a one-time gain of ₹175.67 crore from the redemption of non-convertible redeemable preference shares of TVS Holdings Ltd. Excluding this, net profit for FY25 rose 15.28 per cent.

Similarly, the profit before tax for the March 2024 quarter also included the same one-time receipt. Excluding it, net profit for the March 2025 quarter rose 14.38 per cent, the company said.

Sundaram Finance Holdings primarily operates as a holding company with a portfolio of automotive businesses, including foundries, wheels, brakes, turbochargers, and axles.

Consolidated total income during the quarter under review declined to ₹51.22 crore from ₹218 crore in the same period last year. For FY25, total income dropped to ₹160.02 crore from ₹297.17 crore in FY24.

The Board of Directors, which met on May 22, declared a second interim dividend of ₹0.60 per share (12 per cent) and recommended a final dividend of ₹1.55 per share (31 per cent). Along with an interim dividend of ₹3.70 per share (74 per cent) paid in February 2025, the total dividend for FY25 aggregates to ₹5.85 per share (117 per cent).

During the March 2025 quarter, the company sold its entire stake in Delphi TVS Technologies Ltd.

It also acquired a 100 per cent stake in Forge 2000 Pvt Ltd, engaged in forging, pressing, stamping, and roll forming of metal and powder metallurgy, for ₹16 crore.

In April 2025, Sundaram Finance Holdings and Forge 2000 Pvt Ltd jointly acquired a 48.33 per cent stake in Axles India Ltd from DANA Global Product Plc, which exited the joint venture.