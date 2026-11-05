Sundaram Finance Q2 profit rises 6 pc to ₹517 cr, to acquire Sundaram Alternate Assets

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Sundaram Finance Ltd on Thursday reported a 6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹517 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of ₹488 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

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The company's total consolidated income rose to ₹2,749 crore during the quarter under review, up from ₹2,401 crore a year earlier, Sundaram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The board also approved the proposed acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Sundaram Alternate Assets Ltd (SAAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd (SAMCL), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

"To simplify the group shareholding structure, it is proposed to acquire the entire shareholding of 3,90,53,158 equity shares of ₹10 each held by SAMCL in SAAL, to make SAAL a direct subsidiary of Sundaram Finance, instead of a step-down subsidiary," it said.

The acquisition is proposed to be made at a cost not exceeding ₹75 crore excluding stamp duty, taxes and other charges, it added.

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SAAL, incorporated in 2018, caters to the investment needs of High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs), Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs), family offices & institutions.

Additionally, S Viji, Chairman, relinquished his office as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the company's board. The Board of Directors has elected R Venkatraman, Independent Director, to be the Chairman of the company.

During the quarter, the interest income increased to ₹2,330 crore as against ₹2,015 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The Chennai-headquartered company's total expenditure climbed to ₹2,004 crore as against ₹1,751 crore in the year-ago period.

"Our Group companies in asset management, general insurance and home finance continued to report strong results. We remain committed to our time-tested approach of steady, sustainable growth, best-in-class asset quality and consistent profitability," said the company's Executive Vice Chairman Harsha Viji.

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