Sundram Fasteners clocks standalone Jan-March 2025 net at ₹134.37 cr

Chennai, May 1 (PTI) Auto-component maker Sundram Fasteners Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹134.37 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, driven by strong financial discipline and best practices in quality management and automation, a top official said.

The city-headquartered company had registered a profit of ₹132.54 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year. For the year ending March 31, 2025 the profit of the company surged to ₹517.01 crore, from ₹479.71 crore registered a year ago.

The standalone total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,362.09 crore, as against ₹1,294.78 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025 the total income grew to ₹5,231.33 crore, from ₹4,952.98 crore registered in the last financial year.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the Board of Directors have declared a second interim dividend of ₹4.20 per share (420 per cent). The total dividend including the first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 would be ₹7.20 per share (720 per cent).

Sundram Fasteners reported its highest ever revenue of ₹5,983.74 crore and the highest ever EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of ₹972.46 crore during 2024-25 fiscal.

Domestic sales during the quarter under review were at ₹900.42 crore, as compared to ₹846.26 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The company has registered exports of ₹409.62 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 compared to ₹385.28 crore during the previous year.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Managing Director Arathi Krishna said, "We achieved the highest-ever quarterly PAT at ₹134.37 crore by maintaining strong financial discipline, sustaining a positive cash balance and adopting best practices in quality management and automation."

"This growth is particularly encouraging as we have witnessed significant progress in our non-auto business, which has contributed to our overall robust performance. Our growth is supported by a strong domestic and export order book," she said.

"We remain committed to driving volume-led growth by leveraging emerging opportunities in the electric vehicle segment and continuing our focus on innovation which will enable us to outpace industry growth rates," she added.