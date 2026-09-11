Suniel Shetty, Gaurav Taneja, Ghazal Alagh and More: Inside Odoo Experience 2026 India

“When knowledge is shared, technology becomes easier to adopt, and growth becomes easier to build.”

India’s businesses are entering a phase where technology is becoming central to how they operate, compete and grow. For MSMEs and growing companies, the challenge is no longer simply adopting new technology, but finding practical ways to use it to work faster, make better decisions and scale efficiently.

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That shift is increasingly visible across India's business landscape. Startups are building with smaller teams, traditional enterprises are adopting AI, and creators are becoming founders. Odoo Experience 2026, taking place on September 11 and 12, brings founders, investors, business leaders and tech professionals to Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar. The event is expected to draw 45k+ attendees, with 200+ sessions, 10+ master classes and more than 180 exhibitors.

From Founders to Creators, One Business Conversation One of the strongest aspects of Odoo Experience 2026 is the diversity of voices on its agenda. The speaker lineup includes entrepreneurs, founders, investors, business coaches and creators who have built businesses across very different industries.

Suniel Shetty will join Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani, founder of Thyrocare, for a fireside chat, while Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Honasa Consumer, will share the stage with Odoo India Managing Director Mantavya Gajjar. The event also features Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of VRB Consumer; Chandubhai Virani, founder and managing director of Balaji Group; AB Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Popo Global; Arjun Vaidya, entrepreneur and investor; and Gaurav Taneja, entrepreneur and creator.

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The creator and finance ecosystem will also have a strong presence, with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sharan Hegde, Shreya Hegde, Shlok Srivastava aka Tech Burner, Parsh Kothari, Aayush Sapra, Shivam Malik, CA Rahul Malodia and Dipak Sanghavi among the featured speakers.

“The real value of technology lies in solving everyday business problems.”

When technology becomes a business conversation The event also connects the community conversation to a major product moment, with Odoo set to unveil its latest software release, Odoo 20, during the event. The new release will give attendees an early look at the latest developments across areas including accounting, website, inventory, HR, manufacturing, e-commerce, CRM and sales.

At its core, Odoo's approach is about bringing different business functions together so companies can spend less time managing disconnected systems and more time running their businesses.

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This also makes a distinction between listening and learning. Before the main conference, master classes on September 9 and 10 will offer hands-on training in areas including advanced accounting, manufacturing, inventory, point of sale, e-commerce and marketing.

For founders and teams already using the platform, such sessions can be more valuable than another high-level presentation. The real challenge for a growing company is often not understanding what technology can do, but using it well enough to make a measurable difference. That is also why communities matter. Businesses learn faster when they can compare experiences, ask questions and see how others have solved similar problems.

Building a Community

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Building a Community Around the Future of Business Ultimately, the value of an event lies not only in the number of sessions or speakers, but in the conversations that continue beyond them. When founders meet other founders, developers interact with businesses, and professionals exchange experiences, technology becomes more accessible and practical.

That is the larger idea behind Odoo Experience 2026: bringing different parts of the business ecosystem into one place to learn, connect and explore what the next phase of business could look like.

For entrepreneurs, MSME owners, professionals and technology leaders looking to understand how AI, automation and integrated business systems can support growth. Odoo Experience 2026 is attempting to bring that conversation into one room, connecting the people building businesses, developing technology and shaping the communities around them.

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Business owners, entrepreneurs, technology professionals and anyone looking to understand where business and technology are heading can register for Odoo Experience 2026 and be part of the conversation.

“The next phase of growth will belong to businesses that can move faster, not simply grow bigger.”

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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