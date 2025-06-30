Sunil Goel's Numax City Project Receives Approval in Muzaffarnagar

MUZAFFARNAGAR, UP – June 30, 2025 – Numax, led by Managing Director and Omaxe co-founder, Mr. Sunil Goel, has received MDA approval for a 100-acre integrated township in Muzaffarnagar. This project involves a ₹3,000 crore investment and has projected an approximate sale value of ₹3,000 crore. With this project, Mr. Goel has indicated a long-term vision for Muzaffarnagar's development.

Mr. Goel, who has experience in the Indian real estate sector dating back to Omaxe's beginnings in 1991, views Muzaffarnagar as more than its traditional image. "We identified Muzaffarnagar not just for its current attributes, but for its untapped urban potential," explained Mr. Goel. “This city, known for its role as the 'Sugar Bowl of India' and its jaggery market, is now witnessing industrialisation with a potentially growing manufacturing base in steel and paper. Its religious prominence, alongside its connectivity, positions it for a comprehensive urban overhaul.”

Numax City, the newly approved township, is designed to be a representation of modern urban living. It includes a range of residential options, including group housing, independent floors, and luxury villas, alongside investment opportunities in residential and SCO plots. Beyond housing, the township integrates amenities such as a shopping mall, a hotel, a contemporary school, and a hospital, aiming to create a self-sufficient ecosystem. This commitment to holistic development reflects Mr. Goel's approach , seen in his past achievements like developing Omaxe The Forest, Noida, and expanding Omaxe's footprint to 27 cities across 8 states.

Numax operates as a zero-debt company, which speaks to the financial management and foresight of Mr. Goel. This financial strength, coupled with the significant ₹3,000 crore investment and the detailed planning and location of the 100-acre project, positions Numax City as a significant development for Muzaffarnagar, aiming to contribute to its emergence as an urban destination in North India.