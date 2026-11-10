Supply of about 2,700 tons of NPK fertilizer resumes in Himachal ahead of wheat-sowing season

Una (HP), Nov 10 (PTI) Supply of about 2,700 metric tons of NPK fertiliser has resumed in Himachal Pradesh, and officials are working to ensure it reaches farmers during the wheat-sowing season, an IFFCO official said on Tuesday.

The consignment provided by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has reached the state and been distributed among farmers, an IFFCO spokesperson said.

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NPK 12-32-16 is a high-phosphorus complex mineral fertiliser that supports early plant development, root growth, and flowering. It contains Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium.

Sudhir Katiyar, the state head of IFFCO, said a consignment of approximately 2,700 metric tonnes of NPK 12:32:16 has already been received.

According to IFFCO officials, the NPK fertiliser consignment arrived from Gujarat. Efforts are underway to strengthen the supply chain to ensure farmers do not face difficulties procuring fertiliser during the wheat-sowing season.

Simultaneously, steps are being taken to increase the availability of urea. The government has yet to finalise the allocation of the urea consignment.

A request for an additional consignment of the same quantity has been placed, which is expected to arrive soon.

Upon arrival, this stock will be distributed to various centres across the state via rail routes passing through Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur.

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However, farmers are upset and worried about the new rates for the fertiliser. The price of NPK fertiliser, which was ₹1,900 per bag last year, has now increased to ₹2,450 per bag. Farmers will, however, continue to get subsidies.

Currently, the fertiliser has been made available across the state through approximately 700 IFFCO distribution centers.