Surya showed he is rated worlds best T20 batter: Shivam Dube

Raipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Shivam Dube had the best seat in the house as he enjoyed his Mumbai mate Suryakumar Yadav finally display the wide range of shots he is known for.

It was Suryakumar's first fifty plus score after 23 innings, silencing his doubters ahead of the T20 World Cup at home next month.

The Indian captain shared an unbeaten 81-run stand with Dube as India made short work of the 209-run target set by New Zealand. Batting ahead of Hardik Pandya considering the left-right combination, Dube made an 18-ball 36.

"I was asked about Surya's form in a press conference not so long ago. That's when I said that he is the type of player, when he will show his form, the world will know what type of player he is. So, today he showed Suryakumar Yadav, why he is the number one T20 batter.

"So, I enjoyed a lot. And it felt really good to see him," said Dube.

Before Suryumar-Dube stand, Kishan took the game away from the opposition with a 32-ball 76 in his comeback series..

"Ishaan is one of the best left handers I have seen. He is called a small pocket blast in the dressing room. So, I think his batting is very strong. And he has shown that what he was doing in the domestic, he got out in the last match.

"But he knows what he can do. He showed it tonight," said Dube.

The southpaw said it was a batting beauty and the heavy dew made it tougher for the bowlers.

Dube is also being used in the bowling department regularly. On Friday, het got the important wicket of Daryl Mitchell with a slower ball..

"Definitely, hard work has been put in. But it is important that the captain and the coach support me. They have backed me a lot.