Suspected meningococcal deaths draw attention to the importance of early vaccination

The recent incident in Shillong has brought attention to meningococcal disease, a fast-moving bacterial infection that can turn deadly if not treated quickly.

According to reports, some victims showed symptoms of a meningococcal infection and were admitted to a hospital, but despite treatment, both passed away. Authorities have now put precautionary measures in place, including monitoring anyone who may have been in close contact.

While meningococcal infections are underreported, they can escalate quickly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), they are one of the most serious diseases and can lead to long-term complications. Meningococcal Meningitis — a type of brain fever — is caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. It attacks the protective layers of the brain and spinal cord, and in some cases can enter the bloodstream, causing a life-threatening infection called meningococcemia.

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The disease spreads through close contact and respiratory droplets, like coughing or sneezing, making crowded spaces such as schools, daycare centres, and hostels more vulnerable. Early symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, stiff neck, or sensitivity to light can look like a common illness. But the disease can worsen fast, and can claim a life within 24 hours of symptom onset. Globally, it continues to pose a significant threat, with health experts noting that it affects one life every two minutes, thereby highlighting how dangerous and fast-progressing the infection can be.

Although Meningococcal Meningitis can affect people of all ages, children — particularly infants and toddlers — are among the most vulnerable groups. Their immune systems are still developing, making it harder for their bodies to fight certain bacterial infections. That’s why health experts, including the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), stress the importance of early vaccination; The Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (MCV) protects against several strains of the bacteria and can be given starting at 9 months, helping safeguard children during their most vulnerable years.

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Vaccination also helps protect communities by reducing transmission in places where people are in close contact. The WHO has been pushing for prevention as the best defense against meningitis and has launched a global roadmap, ‘Defeating Meningitis by 2030’, aiming to eliminate this disease and significantly reduce deaths and disability caused by it.

Early vaccination, awareness, and timely medical care are key to protecting children and communities from this fast-progressing disease.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to consult their paediatricians about Meningococcal Meningitis and its recommended vaccine for children aged 9 months and above.

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