Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) marked its eighth Foundation Day in Palwal on Thursday by signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 11 industry partners and announcing special coaching for students interested in joining the Defence Services.

The MoUs were signed by registrar Suman Vashisht in the presence of vice-chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar. The announcement on defence coaching followed a suggestion from the chief guest, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Lakshmi Narayan Sharma. The vice-chancellor said the university would arrange special coaching for students aspiring to enter the Defence Services.

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The celebrations brought together academic, industry and cultural activities. Winners of the university's two-day cultural festival ‘NEPUNYA’ were felicitated, while the three-day Swadeshi Mela, organised alongside the Foundation Day programme, concluded on the occasion. The university also released its magazine ‘Kaushal Darpan’ and newsletter ‘Kaushal Samvad’.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dinesh Kumar said the university had made significant progress in its eight-year journey. Established as the country's first state government skill university, SVSU had achieved several milestones in a relatively short period, he said.

The vice-chancellor said around 2,000 students had enrolled in 65 programmes during the current academic year. He added that all programmes had been aligned with industry requirements to improve employment opportunities for students. The university was established with the objective of contributing to the goal of Viksit Bharat and reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he said.

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Industry links and academic priorities The signing of 11 MoUs was among the key developments at the Foundation Day event. The agreements were signed by registrar Suman Vashisht in the presence of the vice-chancellor, underscoring the university's engagement with industry partners.

SVSU's academic approach, as outlined by Prof. Dinesh Kumar, centres on aligning its programmes with industry requirements. The university currently offers 65 programmes, with around 2,000 students enrolled in the current academic year. The stated aim of this alignment is to help students access better employment opportunities by connecting their training with the needs of industry.

The event also included a discussion on career opportunities in the Defence Services. Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Lakshmi Narayan Sharma, who attended as chief guest, suggested that the university introduce special coaching for students aspiring to join the services. The vice-chancellor announced the coaching initiative in response to the suggestion.

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Other speakers shared their professional experiences with students. They included SS Banga, managing director of Victora Technologies; Toolika Sood, director of VG Industries; and Sunil Kumar Sharma, director of SS Enterprises. Their accounts of their respective journeys were intended to encourage students to pursue their goals.

Student achievements and Foundation Day events The university's cultural activities formed another part of the celebrations. Winners of ‘NEPUNYA’, a two-day cultural festival, were felicitated during the programme. Students also presented cultural performances for the gathering.

The three-day Swadeshi Mela, held alongside the Foundation Day celebrations, concluded on Thursday. The event also provided an occasion for the release of the university's magazine ‘Kaushal Darpan’ and newsletter ‘Kaushal Samvad’.

Registrar Suman Vashisht thanked those associated with the university and acknowledged the support and cooperation extended to the institution. She said collective efforts were helping SVSU progress towards further achievements. Dean Student Welfare Prof. Kulwant Singh also thanked everyone involved in the programme.

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Dr Bhawna Ruparai conducted the proceedings, which concluded with the university anthem. The eighth Foundation Day programme brought together the announcement of a new coaching initiative, industry engagement, student recognition and cultural activities, while highlighting the university's focus on skill-based education.