Swati Chaudhary’s silver highlights UP’s push to expand sports opportunities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated archer Swati Chaudhary on winning silver in the women’s W1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, describing her achievement as an inspiration for young people aspiring to excel in sports.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the state was proud of Chaudhary and wished her a bright future. He said her success would motivate countless young people across India to pursue their dreams.

The achievement also brings focus to the state government’s efforts to expand sports infrastructure, strengthen athlete training and create pathways from competitive sport to financial rewards and public-sector employment.

District-level training network Under the One District, One Sport initiative, Khelo India Centres have been approved in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The centres are intended to help identify and train local talent, with arrangements for coaching, sports kits and essential equipment.

The state operates five sports colleges in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Saifai, Fatehpur and Saharanpur. Together, they offer training in 14 sports, with free accommodation, meals and education for players. The Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut is another initiative intended to strengthen sports education and advanced training.

Infrastructure development also includes stadiums, multipurpose indoor sports halls, swimming pools and synthetic courts. Plans to develop village playgrounds and construct international cricket stadiums in Gorakhpur and Varanasi are expected to further expand sporting facilities.

These initiatives form part of a wider approach to building a training pipeline, from district-level participation to higher-level competition. The government has said its objective is to create conditions in which athletes can improve performance at national and international events.

Rewards and career pathways The state has also set out financial incentives for medal-winning athletes. Under the provisions cited by the government, individual Olympic gold medallists are eligible for ₹6 crore, silver medallists for ₹4 crore and bronze medallists for ₹2 crore. The Laxman and Rani Laxmi Bai awards recognise outstanding sporting achievements.

Employment is another element of the state’s sports policy. International medal winners have provisions for appointment to gazetted posts, with the stated aim of helping athletes secure career opportunities alongside their sporting pursuits.

The Sports Policy 2023 focuses on identifying talent, improving training and connecting athletes with employment. Chaudhary’s Asian Para Games silver has placed an individual sporting achievement alongside these broader initiatives.