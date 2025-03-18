In India, food is more than just the consumption of a meal—it’s a bridge between cultures, a source of comfort, and a celebration of diversity. Whether it’s enjoying a buttery paratha in the South or savouring a well-made Hyderabadi biryani in Mumbai, flavours from different regions are easily accessible. From neighborhood cafés experimenting with global cuisine to street vendors serving beloved local specialties, culinary spaces are shaping how we experience food. Restaurants across the country are not just serving meals but also recreating regional flavours and bringing familiar tastes closer to home.

Recognising these culinary pioneers, Swiggy returns with the second edition of the Swiggy Restaurant Awards, celebrating kitchens and dining spaces that go beyond cooking to create memorable dining experiences, offering a taste of India’s rich and diverse food culture.

The People’s Choice Culinary Awards This year’s theme, ‘Crowning Those Who Ate,’ puts the spotlight on the chefs, kitchens, and restaurants that have defined the food scene with their brilliance—winning not just orders, but the hearts of millions of food lovers across the country.

Unlike traditional awards decided behind closed doors, these winners will be chosen by the people—with food lovers across 130 cities casting their votes for their favourites in Dining Out and Food Delivery categories.

Recognising the Best in the Business The awards cover a diverse range of categories across food delivery and dining out:

Food Delivery Categories Best in Biryani – Because India will always debate which city makes the best one

– Because India will always debate which city makes the best one Best in Chinese – From desi Hakka to authentic Sichuan flavors

– From desi Hakka to authentic Sichuan flavors Best in Cakes & Desserts – For the sweet endings that keep us coming back for more

– For the sweet endings that keep us coming back for more Best in South Indian – Where crispy dosas and fragrant sambars reign supreme

– Where crispy dosas and fragrant sambars reign supreme Best in Ice Cream – Because every meal deserves a cool and creamy finish

– Because every meal deserves a cool and creamy finish Best Local Gems – Celebrating beloved neighborhood favorites

– Celebrating beloved neighborhood favorites Best Newcomers – Honoring the freshest additions to the food scene Dining Out Categories Best Debutant Restaurant – Honoring the finest new entries in the dining space

– Honoring the finest new entries in the dining space Best Cocktail Places – Recognising bars that redefined mixology

– Recognising bars that redefined mixology Best BYOB Spots – Where the food is great and you can bring your favorite drinks

– Where the food is great and you can bring your favorite drinks Best Hidden Gems – Showcasing lesser-known culinary wonders

– Showcasing lesser-known culinary wonders Best Street Food – The must-visit places for local favorites

– The must-visit places for local favorites Best Legendary Spots – Paying tribute to institutions that have stood the test of time And many more!

A Celebration of Culinary Craft and Dedication For restaurants, these awards are more than just recognition; they represent a mark of distinction and a celebration of culinary passion. Winners will receive a framed plaque, a symbol of excellence that is a testament to their dedication to serving outstanding food. In addition, Swiggy will enhance their visibility, helping more food lovers discover and experience their culinary offerings.

How to Participate Voting opens on February 24, 2025, and will remain live until March 24, 2025, exclusively on the Swiggy app. The winners, determined solely by public votes, will be announced on March 25, 2025.