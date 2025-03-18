Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2025: Celebrating India’s Culinary Excellence

In India, food is more than just the consumption of a meal—it’s a bridge between cultures, a source of comfort, and a celebration of diversity. Whether it’s enjoying a buttery paratha in the South or savouring a well-made Hyderabadi biryani in Mumbai, flavours from different regions are easily accessible. From neighborhood cafés experimenting with global cuisine to street vendors serving beloved local specialties, culinary spaces are shaping how we experience food. Restaurants across the country are not just serving meals but also recreating regional flavours and bringing familiar tastes closer to home.
Recognising these culinary pioneers, Swiggy returns with the second edition of the Swiggy Restaurant Awards, celebrating kitchens and dining spaces that go beyond cooking to create memorable dining experiences, offering a taste of India’s rich and diverse food culture.
This year’s theme, ‘Crowning Those Who Ate,’ puts the spotlight on the chefs, kitchens, and restaurants that have defined the food scene with their brilliance—winning not just orders, but the hearts of millions of food lovers across the country.
Unlike traditional awards decided behind closed doors, these winners will be chosen by the people—with food lovers across 130 cities casting their votes for their favourites in Dining Out and Food Delivery categories.
The awards cover a diverse range of categories across food delivery and dining out:
And many more!
For restaurants, these awards are more than just recognition; they represent a mark of distinction and a celebration of culinary passion. Winners will receive a framed plaque, a symbol of excellence that is a testament to their dedication to serving outstanding food. In addition, Swiggy will enhance their visibility, helping more food lovers discover and experience their culinary offerings.
Voting opens on February 24, 2025, and will remain live until March 24, 2025, exclusively on the Swiggy app. The winners, determined solely by public votes, will be announced on March 25, 2025.