Swiggy’s AI-powered app Pyng helps you get professional services from right experts

Whether it’s a health concern, a financial decision, or planning a trip, we all face moments where we need expert help—but don’t know where to begin. Endless searches, overwhelming choices, and unreliable reviews often get in the way of finding what’s right for you. That’s why Swiggy is introducing Pyng—an AI-powered platform that doesn’t just connect you to experts, but truly understands your problem, recommends real solutions, matches you with relevant professionals, and even plans next steps for you.

Pyng is more than a search bar. It's a conversational AI that interprets your needs in real-life terms—not just keywords. You can say: “I’m feeling tired and need a diet that works for PCOS,” “I want to start learning French before my Europe trip,” or “Looking for help filing taxes and understanding investments,” Pyng’s AI listens like a human would—understanding your intent, context, and goals. In seconds, it responds with tailored recommendations, curated expert matches, or even a suggested plan of action.

Pyng is currently live in Bengaluru, with growing service availability across India. It is available for download on both iOS and Android—search for Pyng Now.

Most platforms give you a list. Pyng gives you a solution. It delivers AI-powered recommendations that match you with the right expert and the best way forward—whether it’s a one-time session, a package, or a trial class. Discovery is simple and intuitive: just type what you need into the chat—no filters, no forms. You can explore before you book, by chatting with suggested experts to clarify doubts or customize offerings. If you’re unsure, Pyng offers trial sessions to help you test the waters.

What sets Pyng apart is its ability to guide you toward action. It doesn’t stop at helping you find an expert—it can recommend a plan, suggest a path, and help you take the next best step, all within a simple conversational experience.

Who is on Pyng?

Pyng brings together a curated and verified network of professionals across more than 35 categories, including:

Health & Wellness: Nutritionists, fitness trainers, yoga instructors

Nutritionists, fitness trainers, yoga instructors Finance & Legal: Tax consultants, legal advisors, investment planners

Tax consultants, legal advisors, investment planners Learning & Upskilling: Language tutors, academic coaches, music and art teachers

Language tutors, academic coaches, music and art teachers Spiritual & Healing: Astrologers, tarot readers, energy healers

Astrologers, tarot readers, energy healers Lifestyle & Events: Makeup artists, wedding and travel planners All experts are verified to ensure trust, quality, and peace of mind.

Why should you use Pyng? Pyng is designed for anyone who wants expert help, without the hassle of search fatigue or trial-and-error. Here’s what makes it the smarter choice:

Saves time by instantly recommending solutions tailored to your needs

Removes guesswork by connecting you only to verified, relevant experts

No spamming from multiple service providers—Pyng ensures a focused, clutter-free experience, so your decision-making remains simple and stress-free

from multiple service providers—Pyng ensures a focused, clutter-free experience, so your decision-making remains simple and stress-free Guaranteed refund if you don’t find value in your session, so you can book with confidence Backed by Swiggy’s deep experience in simplifying daily life, Pyng represents a new kind of convenience—one that uses AI to help people make faster, more informed decisions about the help they need.

Why Pyng works?

It understands real-life needs through natural conversation. It uses AI to recommend actionable solutions, not just service providers. It connects users with verified experts across more than 35 specializations. It offers smart plans and follow-up options, not just bookings. It includes a satisfaction guarantee for peace of mind.

The next time you find yourself wondering, “Where do I even start?”—you don’t have to. Just Pyng it. Let AI guide you to the right solution, and the right expert, instantly.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.