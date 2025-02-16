Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port plans to lease land for eco-wellness hub

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata will invite bids for leasing nearly five acre of land at Nature Park on Taratala Road for the development of an 'Eco-Wellness Hub' and tourism centre, an official said.

The port authority said that the transaction will be a lease agreement and not an outright sale helping the port to generate in excess of ₹3 crore a year.

"The decision to lease out the land aligns with the port's vision of sustainable development. This is part of a lease rental arrangement, and the water bodies are not included in the deal. Fisheries support to local communities will continue," Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi told PTI.

"As the earlier land parcels were smaller, the port did not receive bids. After discussions, we have decided to increase the land size," he said. The land parcels will be leased for a period of 30 years through an e-tender-cum-e-auction process.

Given the ecological sensitivity of the area, the permitted usage of the leased land will be restricted to eco-tourism and wellness activities. The proposed development will be eco-friendly and may include a tourist centre, restaurant, eco-cottages, a swimming pool, bird-watching towers, cycling tracks, and a multipurpose area.

"We want the ecosystem of the Nature Park to remain undisturbed," Rahi said.

To address concerns raised by stakeholders, the port has increased the land parcel size based on feedback.

"We have decided to enhance the lease area to nearly five acre. We expect to generate at least ₹3 crore annually from this initiative," Rahi added.

The Nature Park, known for its rich biodiversity and large water bodies, is an ecologically significant zone. The water bodies will continue to be managed by an existing cooperative society under an existing agreement with the port authorities.

Any development undertaken within the leased area will adhere to sustainable construction guidelines, with materials such as wood being preferred over concrete to preserve the green landscape.