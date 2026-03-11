Syndicate Finance Mumbai Backs Hyperloop Games with ₹85 crore for Tier 2,3 and 4 expansion

Hyperloop Games, an early-stage startup, has announced a pivot in its business model, setting its sights on the potential of Tier- II, III, and IV cities across India. The company aims to bridge the recreational gap between metropolitan hubs and the rest of India.

Advertisement

Fueling the Vision: Rs. 85 Crores from Syndicate Finance

To power this rollout, the startup has raised ₹85 crore from M/s. Syndicate Finance, Mumbai. This debt funding provides Hyperloop Games with the runway to establish a pan-India presence.

Syndicate Finance, part of Mumbai’s financial circuit since 1977, is known for its strategic debt funding and expansion capital. For a young startup like Hyperloop Games, this partnership is a notable milestone for its data-driven approach within the entertainment sector.

"Securing this funding from a powerhouse like Syndicate Finance allows us to move from a pilot phase to a national scale," said Tridip Mehta, COO, Hyperloop Games. "We aren't just building play areas; we are building the social infrastructure for the next generation of Indian families in cities that have been overlooked by big-box entertainment for too long."

Advertisement

Bringing Tech-Enabled Entertainment to the Hinterlands

Hyperloop Games’ new model focuses on creating tech-enabled play zones that offer a mix of physical activity and interactive gaming. By targeting Tier II, III & IV locations, the startup is entering markets where consumer spending is rising, yet quality entertainment options remain limited.

The ₹85 crore infusion will be deployed toward:

Infrastructure and design: Constructing facilities that meet international safety and quality standards.

Next-gen equipment: Introducing AR/VR and interactive sports technology tailored for local demographics.

Local ecosystem growth: Creating jobs across small-town India to manage and maintain these high-traffic hubs. Silent partnership

While Hyperloop Games has been vocal about the transformative nature of this deal, its financial backers are more reserved. When contacted for comment on the investment and outlook for the leisure industry, representatives at Syndicate Finance Mumbai declined to comment, maintaining their focus on the strategic side of the partnership.

Advertisement

With the capital secured and the business model solidified, Hyperloop Games is moving at "hyper-speed”. The startup is already in active negotiations with mall developers and local authorities in several key hubs across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka to begin the first phase of the rollout.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

Tags –

Syndicate finance

Syndicate Finance Mumbai funding

Mumbai finance firm startup funding

Hyperloop games

Startup funding

Syndicate Finance funding deal

Strategic Financing

Business