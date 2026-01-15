T20 World Cup on back-burner for another few more days: Ten Doeschate

Rajkot, Jan 15 (PTI) Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate says the next month’s T20 World Cup is still a "long way" to go and the team’s immediate focus on the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, which is tied 1-1 after the visitors won the second match here.

The defending champions India will co-host the 20-team T20 World Cup starting on February 7, while they are in the middle of a high intensity ODI series with the series-decider slated in Indore on Sunday.

“There’s a real chance that you're so focused on the World Cup that you think, ‘oh, these three games this week just comes and goes’ and we don't learn anything and we don't put our best foot (forward), or we don't put our best performances out there," he said after India lost the second ODI by seven wickets.

“Strategy (wise), I can't see anything that we've had to skirt around in terms of prepping for the (T20) World Cup. We are fully focused on this series. Every series is important. Individually for these players, there's a lot at stake.”

“The World Cup is still a long way away, but (it’s about) building from series to series and getting in good habits, so (we are) trying to manage both and put the excitement of the T20 World Cup just on the back burners for another few more days,” ten Doeschate added.

But he underlined the need to "protect" the players who are part of the T20 World Cup.

“We're very cautious or conscious about not doing that. But at the same time, you do want to protect the guys who are going to play in the T20 World Cup and you are thinking about it.”

The Indian squad has been hit by a string of injuries that has sidelined T20 World Cup-bound Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar.

Ten Doeschate said there shouldn’t have been a situation of Indian players not being able to perform given the two set-ups have different players.

“You’ve got to be able to apply yourself to both situations. Particularly with the two sets of personnel that we have, they're very different so there's no real excuse for not focusing on this,” he said.

A depleted New Zealand side romped home with seven wickets and more than two overs to spare in the second ODI here, a game in which Indian spinners were once again out-bowled by the visitors.

The loss threw the spotlight back on the two Test series defeats at home to the same opponent in 2024-25 and South Africa earlier this season.

“The two home Test series defeats hurt a lot,” ten Doeschate replied when asked if India are no more invincible at home, with South Africa also levelling up the ODIs 1-1.

“To come into a team where the home record is as impeccable as it has been for India, it's tough to front up to those two series losses.”

“The South African series (which ended) 2-1, I presume you're referring to that series in terms of the ODI being close and we find ourselves 1-1 with the game to go. (In) the bilateral series, you're trying to push the envelope at times. You're trying to experiment (but) you're absolutely not saying it's okay to lose. But they sit a little bit more right than the Test match losses.”