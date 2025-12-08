Take a deep dive into the AURUM Credit Card

What do you use your credit card for? To pay for dinners and hotels on business trips, or to stagger expenses for big purchases that you wish to make, or to make your travel experiences special. A credit card is more than just a tool to make purchases. It is a statement of your lifestyle and reflects who you are in terms of your choices and preferences.

The AURUM Card stands as a testament to this, as it is designed to turn every journey into a special experience for high-net-worth individuals seeking unparalleled privileges and rewards. This metal finish, matte-black card is designed to complement a life of refinement, offering a suite of benefits that go far beyond conventional credit card offerings.

Spend milestones and rewards benefits

The AURUM Card is built on a foundation of a lucrative rewards program where cardholders gain from their spending. Upon paying a joining fee (Rs.9,999 + Tax), you get a welcome with 40,000 AURUM Reward Points, which are equivalent to ₹10,000. A key feature of these points is that they never expire, providing you with the flexibility to redeem them at your convenience. You also earn 4 reward points for every ₹100 spent on most categories of purchases.

What truly sets the AURUM Card apart are its spend milestones, which provide a clear path to unlocking significant value. These benefits are structured to reward higher spending, adding another layer of luxury to the card’s offerings.

On an annual spend of ₹5 lakh, you receive a Tata CLiQ Luxury voucher worth ₹5,000.

Reaching an annual spend of ₹10 lakh earns you a Taj Experiences e-Gift voucher worth ₹10,000. If you are among those who use your credit card for most expenses, you can unlock an Apple Premium Re-seller voucher worth ₹20,000 on an annual expenditure of ₹20 lakh.

Don’t worry. You don’t have to wait for an entire year to unlock rewards. The card offers monthly milestone rewards too. By spending ₹1 lakh in a single month, you are eligible for a Tata CLiQ e-Gift voucher valued at ₹1,500. For those who reach an annual spend of ₹12 lakh, the renewal fee of ₹9,999 is waived, making the card’s privileges even more rewarding.

Unlock special travel privileges

Travel is an essential part of the modern lifestyle, and the AURUM Card ensures every journey is as smooth and luxurious as possible. The card provides a gateway to comfort and exclusivity with its comprehensive lounge access program. Through a complimentary DreamFolks Membership, cardholders enjoy unlimited access to over 1,000 international airport lounges worldwide. For added convenience, you also get one complimentary guest visit per quarter at these international lounges.

The benefits extend to domestic travel as well, with four complimentary airport lounge visits per quarter, which can be availed within India. For those tiring flights, the card offers one complimentary domestic airport spa session every quarter at selected airports. This thoughtful privilege allows you to unwind and rejuvenate before your flight, transforming the typically stressful airport experience into one of relaxation. You also get flight cancellation cover, lost card liability and a travel insurance cover with your AURUM card.

Exclusive memberships and joining benefits

The moment you become an AURUM Card member, you are inducted into a world of elite memberships and exclusive access. The welcome benefits include:

Club Marriott Membership: The card offers a complimentary one-year membership to Club Marriott, providing you with exclusive discounts on room tariffs, dining, and spa services at participating Marriott hotels across India and the Asia-Pacific.

Mint + The Wall Street Journal: For the intellectually curious and business-savvy, the card provides complimentary one-year digital subscriptions to two of the world’s leading financial news publications, Mint and The Wall Street Journal. This keeps you ahead of the curve with real-time global financial news and analysis.

Angel Networking with IPV: A truly unique and forward-thinking benefit is the complimentary one-year membership to Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). This provides a rare opportunity to engage in the world of angel investing, connecting you with India’s leading angel investing platform.

Golf and entertainment

The AURUM Card understands that a balanced lifestyle includes both work and play. Its privileges extend to the golf course and the cinema, ensuring your leisure time is as rewarding as your time at work.

For golf enthusiasts, the card is a perfect companion. You get 16 complimentary golf rounds per calendar year, capped at 4 per quarter, allowing you to regularly enjoy the sport. To help you hone your skills, the card also provides 12 complimentary golf lessons per year.

Entertainment is made effortless with the card’s BookMyShow benefit. You can get up to 4 complimentary movie tickets every month, with a total value of ₹1,000. This ensures you can enjoy the latest blockbusters without worrying about the cost, making it an ideal card for frequent moviegoers.

Safety of use

Your AURUM card offers enhanced safety for online transactions, allowing you to make transactions without worrying about misuse. You can even opt for enhanced security against counterfeiting and skimming with a chip and PIN-enabled AURUM card.

Your AURUM card is a ticket into the world of privileges. Apply for yours today. Terms and Conditions apply.