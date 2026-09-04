Tata Chemicals committed to resolve Kenya unit issues after shutdown order

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Tata Chemicals, which has reportedly been asked to shut operations in Kenya, on Friday said the company has played an important part in the East African nation's economy and is committed to resolving outstanding issues.

In Kenya, Tata Chemicals Ltd has a presence through its subsidiary Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd, which is Africa's largest soda ash manufacturer.

On Thursday, Kenya President William Ruto reportedly ordered Tata Group firm Tata Chemicals to stop its operations in the country, saying there has been no benefit to their citizens.

Following the development, shares of Tata Chemicals were trading at ₹630.15, down 1.84 per cent at 1104 hrs.

Responding to the development, Tata Chemicals said, "Since 2005, when Tata Chemicals acquired the Magadi plant, it has played an important role in the Kenyan economy and continues to be an integral part of our business."

The company informed that the mining operations of the subsidiary firm Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd (TCML) were suspended on July 28, 2026.

Following the suspension, TCML had submitted all the information, reports and documentation which it was asked to furnish by the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.

Tata Chemicals asserted that TCML has provided a comprehensive response to the matters raised by the Ministry and it is now waiting for further direction.

"We respect the authority of the Government of Kenya and remain committed to constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels to resolve the outstanding matters," Tata Chemicals said.

The company noted that it is committed to the welfare of TCML employees. "Our priority continues to be the well-being of our employees, the Magadi community, our stakeholders in Kenya and continued economic development of Kenya," Tata Chemicals said.

Tata Chemicals has operations across four continents. It has 17 manufacturing facilities and 3 R&D centers globally.