Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Tata Sons has filed caveats in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court on Saturday, ensuring it will be heard if two Tata trusts file an appeal, according to sources.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and RD Tata Trust could not get any relief from the Bombay High Court on Friday, which said it would not pass any order deferring or granting an injunction on the November 30 board meeting of Tata Sons.

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The trusts had sought for the meeting to be deferred and/or for an order restraining Chandrasekaran from exercising his casting vote.

"Caveats filed by Tata Sons Pvt Ltd in Bombay High Court and Supreme Court in relation to order dated 27 Nov 2026," as per a person in the know.

The two Tata trusts can move the courts in appeal, and the caveats will help Tata Sons present their side in the matter.

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja of the Bombay HC on Friday did not grant any immediate relief to the two Tata trusts and said that the meeting can go on as scheduled, but the same would be subject to the final orders of the court.

The Tata trusts had sought to defer or stay the meeting, or an order that the chairman would not be allowed to exercise his casting vote.

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The bench ordered Tata Sons and the other respondents in the case, which include the board members, to submit their reply affidavits to two suits filed on Thursday (November 26) and posted the matter for further hearing on January 18, 2027.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) had filed the suits in the High Court against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term.

The SDTT has sought ₹50 crore, while the RDTT has demanded ₹15 crore in damages, with 18 per cent annual interest, from Tata Sons.

As per the suits, the September 17 Tata Sons board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association (AoA).

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The immediate relief sought was to prevent the chairman of Tata Sons from exercising his casting vote during the November 30 board sitting in the event of a split in opinion among nominee directors of Tata Trusts.

On Friday, the trusts' counsels also sought for the meeting to be deferred, which was opposed by Tata Sons.

Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts, is battling against Tata Sons, the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate in which the trusts have a 66 per cent ownership, over issues including the reappointment of Chandrasekaran and also trying to avoid a listing of the company.

The RBI has mandated the listing of Tata Sons after classifying it as an NBFC-Upper Layer, and Noel has been pressing for a restructuring of the business to avoid the IPO.

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