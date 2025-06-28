Tata Steel aims to have 20 pc diversity workforce by 2028

Jamshedpur, Jun 28 (PTI) Commemorating a decade of MOSAIC, the diversity and inclusion initiative, private steel major Tata Steel on Saturday said it aimed to have 20 per cent diversity in its workforce across the group by 2028.

For Tata Steel, the commitment to diversity goes beyond policy implementation. It actively seeks to redefine norms in typically male-dominated sectors, the company said in a statement.

Tata Steel's progressive HR policies offer equal benefits for LGBTQIA partners, gender-neutral parental leaves, support for gender transition, and inclusive relocation and travel benefits, it said.

About MOSAIC, the company said it started in 2015 with the vision of making inclusion a lived experience across the organisation. This year, the company is marking a decade of MOSAIC alongside pride month, reinforcing its continued commitment to building a more inclusive workplace.

MOSAIC, which is anchored in five strategic pillars - recruitment, sensitisation, retention & development, infrastructure, and celebration, addresses the unique needs of diverse communities, including women, persons with disabilities, the LGBTQIA community, and affirmative action groups.

Atrayee Sanyal, Chief People Officer, Tata Steel, said: "For over a century, Tata Steel has been a pioneer in people-centric HR policies, consistently evolving with the times to stay not only relevant but also purpose-driven. Our commitment has always been to foster a more equitable and inclusive workplace - one where individuals are valued for who they are and empowered to contribute meaningfully.

"At the heart of our approach lies a deep belief in diversity and in creating an ecosystem where everyone can thrive and bring their best, most creative selves to work. This year, as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of MOSAIC - our diversity and inclusion journey that began in 2015 - we do so with even greater clarity, conviction, and commitment than when we first set out," it said.

Since its launch a decade ago, MOSAIC has shaped several transformative inclusion efforts across Tata Steel. These included the Women of Mettle scholarship (2017), Women@Mines (2019), Queerious - a case study competition for LGBTQIA students, and the integration of transgender Heavy Earth Moving Machineries (HEMM) operators at its mines (2021).

In 2023, the company introduced Ananta Quest for students with disabilities and onboarded its first batch of female firefighter trainees. Most recently, in 2024, Tata Steel operationalised India's first all-women mining shift at Noamundi..