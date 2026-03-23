Tata Steel’s second-largest India plant begins operations in Punjab, signals industrial revival push

Punjab’s industrial landscape received a significant boost on Friday as Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated Tata Steel’s second-largest plant in India in Ludhiana, positioning it as a key milestone in the state’s push to revive manufacturing and generate employment.

The ₹3,200-crore facility, spread over 115 acres, is expected to create direct employment for around 2,700 people and indirect opportunities for up to 10,000 more, according to the state government. The plant also marks a technological shift, becoming the first in India to use green energy-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) technology for steel production.

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Calling it a “red-letter day” for Punjab, Mann said the project reflects renewed investor confidence in the state. “When a company like Tata Steel invests in Punjab, it sends a strong message about trust and long-term potential. This is not just an industrial project but an opportunity for our youth and skilled workforce,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the plant will use 100% steel scrap as raw material, aligning with global sustainability trends. He added that such investments signal Punjab’s readiness to attract future-oriented and environmentally responsible industries.

Mann also drew a contrast with earlier administrations, stating that industries that had previously moved out due to policy challenges are now returning under what he described as a more industry-friendly environment. “Our focus is on stable policies, faster decision-making and acting as a facilitator rather than an obstacle,” he said.

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According to official figures, the Punjab government has secured investment commitments worth ₹1.58 lakh crore over the past four years, with potential to generate over five lakh jobs. The Chief Minister said these efforts aim to position Punjab as one of India’s preferred manufacturing destinations.

Referring to Ludhiana’s industrial legacy, Mann said the city’s entrepreneurial culture and manufacturing base make it a natural hub for such large-scale investments. He added that improved connectivity by road, rail and air further strengthens Punjab’s appeal for industry.

The Chief Minister also noted that discussions have been initiated with the Tata Group to explore enhanced international connectivity, including potential flight services for Punjabis living abroad.

Describing industrial growth as a partnership, Mann said collaboration between the government and private sector is key to accelerating economic development. “Every new factory creates jobs, strengthens the economy and ensures that our youth find opportunities within Punjab,” he said.