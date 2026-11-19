Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Logistics solutions company TCI Express Ltd on Thursday announced a ₹500-crore infrastructure expansion plan for the next five years and the opening of three sorting centres in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Kolkata, strengthening its nationwide express delivery network.

Through these strategic investments, the company said it aims to build a future-ready logistics ecosystem, enhance service capabilities and reinforce its position as one of India's leading players in the sector.

The company said it has already invested ₹500 crore in the last seven years, and now intends to direct the new investment to high-performing verticals.

"We are witnessing strong growth momentum across our business verticals, particularly domestic air express and e-commerce express, which have emerged as key growth drivers in FY2027. Our next phase of expansion will focus on strengthening the capabilities of individual verticals, enhancing operational efficiencies and building a more agile and scalable network," said Chander Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI Express.

The ₹500-crore investment commitment over the next five years reflects our confidence in the long-term growth potential of India's express logistics industry and our ambition to further strengthen TCI Express's market leadership, he added.

The company said it recorded a 29.4 per cent year-on-year growth in domestic air express, a 51.6 per cent growth in e-commerce express and a steady growth of 9.4 per cent YoY in surface express during the September quarter this year, which shows that these three verticals are going to pave the way for the future growth roadmap.

The addition of three company-owned sorting centres will expand TCI Express' network of such facilities to a total of 28 centres, it said.

The strategically located new centres will collectively cover approximately 4 lakh sq ft of area, significantly enhancing the company's shipment processing capacity and operational reach, TCI Express said.

In line with its continued focus on technology-led operations, the Ahmedabad and Kolkata facilities will be fully automated, it said, adding that with these additions, the company will have four fully automated sorting centres across its network, strengthening throughput, operational efficiency and service reliability.