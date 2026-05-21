TCL launches air conditioner series for harsh Indian summers

TCL has launched its new Elite Series air conditioner range in India, expanding its presence in the country’s growing home appliance market. This latest lineup of smart inverter air conditioners has been designed to deliver fast cooling, energy-efficient operation, and more comfort for Indian consumers dealing with summers.

This series will be available in 1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, and 2 Ton capacities, offering different options for all kinds of room sizes and cooling requirements. Equipped with features such as 4D Air Flow, Long Air Throw, and Fast Cooling technology, this range focuses on delivering consistent indoor cooling performance. The air conditioners are specifically designed for Indian climatic conditions and can operate easily even when outdoor temperatures reach up to 55°C.

Comfortable cooling The TCL Elite Series explains the brand’s “Healthy Air, Comfortable Life” philosophy, combining cooling effects with improved indoor air quality. The range features Blue Fin protection technology that helps to ensure smoother air circulation while reducing the impact of dust and floating particles in indoor spaces.

The air conditioners are also integrated with a 4D Air Supply system along with horizontal auto swing functionality, helping cool air spread evenly across the room. This allows users to



experience more balanced and uniform cooling. In addition, the Long Air Throw feature improves airflow coverage, making the ACs suitable for larger rooms and open indoor areas.

TCL has also incorporated Silent Operation Technology, helping minimise noise levels during operation. This makes the air conditioners an ideal choice for bedrooms, work-from-home setups, and study areas where quieter surroundings are important.

View full Image View full Image Available in various capacities, these ACs are designed for high outdoor temperatures, ensuring optimal indoor comfort and air quality with advanced features like 4D Air Flow and PM 2.5 filters. ( TCL )

Fast cooling technology with energy savings Powered by TCL’s cooling technology, the ACs can reduce room temperature to 18°C within 30 seconds, ensuring quick relief from heat conditions during Indian summers.

Selected models also include 7-in-1 Convertible technology that enables users to regulate cooling performance depending on room occupancy and weather conditions. This flexibility helps consumers optimise electricity consumption while maintaining a comfortable indoor environment.

The inclusion of a PM 2.5 filter further supports cleaner air circulation and improved cooling performance. Along with enhancing indoor air quality, the filter contributes to the durability and efficiency of the appliance.

Designed to handle harsh Indian summers TCL has designed this Elite Series for India’s demanding weather conditions. The ability to maintain cooling efficiency at temperatures as high as 55°C making it suitable for regions facing intense summer heat.

To improve long-term durability, some of the models are equipped with Golden Fin coating technology that protects the condenser and evaporator from corrosion. This feature becomes efficient in humid and high-temperature environments, ensuring better heat exchange and consistent cooling performance over time.

With rising awareness around energy-efficient appliances and increasing demand for smart home solutions, the TCL Elite Series aims to provide consumers with a combination of durability, advanced technology, and reliable cooling performance.