Teachmint Launches X2: AI-Powered Smart Panel with Google EDLA, Setting a New Standard for Classroom Security

Published24 Mar 2025, 04:56 PM IST
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming educational tools, with interactive flat panels emerging as a key technology in modern classrooms. Beyond boosting engagement, these panels must also prioritize security to protect sensitive data. This is where new-age certifications like Google EDLA play a vital role, ensuring enterprise-level security, device compatibility, and a seamless Android experience. Its adoption is crucial for building secure, scalable digital infrastructure. Teachmint, a leading innovator in classroom technology, has recently released Teachnmint X2 interactive flat panel, which includes AI features and Google EDLA certification, designed for classroom use.

Exceptional Security & Deep Google Integration

Teachmint X2 leverages Google Play Protect to offer continuous malware protection, ensuring that educators and students can explore digital learning without compromising data safety and sets a new benchmark in security and seamless collaboration as a Google EDLA-certified interactive flat panel. This certification also grants direct access to the Google Play Store’s extensive library of educational apps, empowering educators and students with a secure, AI-powered, and highly interactive learning experience.

Future-Ready Performance Powered by AI and Android 14

Teachmint X2 transforms classroom performance with the dynamic duo of Android 14 OS and a robust Neural Processing Unit (NPU), delivering blazing-fast response time and AI-Powered features that elevate interactive learning to new heights.

  • AI-Powered Learning: Fueled by its dedicated NPU, X2 enhances real-time language translation, tailored learning, and delivers incisive insights into student engagement.
  • Turbocharged EduAI: Accelerated responses, intelligent classrooms, and effortlessly personalized learning journeys.
  • Optimized Performance: Android 14 empowers faster, loading, intuitive multitasking, fortified security, ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted learning experience.
  • Interactive and Educator-Friendly Design: Designed with educators in mind, the Teachmint X2 offers an intuitive interface and state-of-the-art collaboration tools, making teaching effortless and engaging.
  • Teachmint X Whiteboard: Provides natural, seamless writing with crystal-clear visuals and instant responsiveness, transforming digital classrooms into dynamic hubs of interactive learning.
  • Personalized Workflows: Customizable screen setups adapt to individual teaching styles and needs.

Teachmint

“Tech in education has to start inside the classrooms. Interactive panels used as teaching devices in classrooms have traditionally lacked operating systems that are vertically designed and have missed out on the full platform strength of the android ecosystem. To break this status quo, Teachmint X2 devices are Google EDLA and Play Protect certified" said Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teachmint.

Mihir added, "With Teachmint X1, we saw massive adoption of AI in teaching methodologies through our EduAI offering. Building on this further, Teachmint X2 comes with an in-built Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that will further boost AI capabilities of the devices locally."

Teachmint X2 will be available in three sizes- 65", 75", and 86". The device will be distributed through Teachmint Authorized Partners nationwide, seamless access, fast delivery, and comprehensive support. Educational institutions across PanIndia looking to upgrade their classrooms can connect with Teachmint Authorised partners for pricing details.

Teachmint is a global classroom technology company dedicated to moving the world forward, one classroom at a time. We enable technology to work for educators and manage every need of institutions across K–12, higher education, and academic and professional coaching centers. The company has served over 20 million users in more than 50 countries in 17 languages.

