Teams eye lone Asian slot as East Bengal face Kerala Blasters in Super Cup opener

Bhubaneswar, Apr 19 (PTI) Defending champions East Bengal face Kerala Blasters FC in the opening match of the Kalinga Super Cup here on Sunday, with 15 teams vying for the trophy and a lone slot available for next season's AFC Champions League 2.

Unlike the last two years, when the tournament witnessed a group stage followed by semi-finals, this season will be played in a knockout format like in 2018 and 2019, meaning every game is a do-or-die affair.

Last year, East Bengal FC snatched the silverware, defeating Odisha FC 3-2 after a thrilling period of extra-time in the final.

The Red and Gold brigade ended their 12-year wait for a national trophy, and are out to defend their crown on the same pitch.

East Bengal are no strangers to defending cup titles, having won back-to-back Federation Cups in 2009-10 and 2010, while Kerala Blasters are seeking their first-ever trophy at the national level.

Both sides had underwhelming Indian Super League campaigns, ending in ninth and eighth place respectively, and this tournament presents them with a shot at glory. The winner of this clash will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who received a bye after I-League side Churchill Brothers' withdrawal, in the first quarter-final on April 26.

On April 21, another ISL side FC Goa, champions from 2019, will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in an inter-league showdown.

The Gaurs couldn't make it past the group stage in the last two editions and will be eager to not only win the trophy again, but also mark a return to the continental stage for the second time after the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Gokulam Kerala are also eyeing a second Asian campaign after the 2022 AFC Cup, but the Malabarians have never gone past the round of 16 of the Kalinga Super Cup. They finished without a win in the last two tournaments, including a 0-1 loss to Goa in 2023 group stage.

Later on Monday, hosts Odisha FC will face Punjab FC. Ever since making their Super Cup debut in 2023, the Juggernauts have been the team to beat in the competition.

Champions in 2023 and runners-up in 2024, the Super Cup has been their favourite tournament. It also opened their doors for a maiden AFC Cup appearance in 2023-24.

Punjab FC also debuted in 2023, but have never made it past the group stage, winning just one of their six matches in the two seasons.

Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi will meet for the third time in two seasons on April 23. They drew 1-1 in the Kalinga Super Cup group stage in 2024, before the Blues ran out 3-0 winners in the Durand Cup group stage in August last year.

The hurt of losing the ISL final is still fresh for Bengaluru FC. But that will only add to the hunger of the first-ever winners of the Super Cup in 2018 as they look to become the first club to win the tournament twice, and also end their four-year absence from Asian competitions.

Inter Kashi made their Super Cup debut last year, coming through the qualifying round, but ending the group stage without a win.

On Wednesday, Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will face off for the fourth time in the Super Cup, making it the most-played fixture in the tournament's brief history.

The Islanders won 1-0 in each of the last two seasons' group stage, while the Marina Machans were 2-0 victors in the round of 16 in 2019.

Mumbai City have a 13-game unbeaten streak across all competitions against Chennaiyin, who haven't tasted victory in this fixture since February 2020. Both sides have played continental football before -- Mumbai City in the 2022 and 2023-24 AFC Champions League, and Chennaiyin FC in the 2019 AFC Cup.

NorthEast United FC and Mohammedan Sporting will lock horns on April 24. It's already been a historic season for the Highlanders, who won their first-ever silverware in the form of the Durand Cup last August, and made it to the Indian Super League play-offs.

Mohammedan, on the other hand, will hope to find some joy in the tournament after a disheartening debut ISL campaign that concluded with just two wins.

The round of 16 will conclude with a clash between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC on Thursday.