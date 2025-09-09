Tech vs Cyclical: Don’t Get Left Behind in Sector Rotation

For much of the past decade, investors simply loaded up on their favorite mega-cap tech names and let growth do the heavy lifting. Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, the playbook was simple and effective.

Advertisement

But 2025 tells a different story. The market’s momentum is broadening, moving beyond Silicon Valley into sectors once left behind. Energy producers, financial institutions, industrial players, and materials companies are stepping up, creating a rally that feels both wider and more durable, and it isn’t confined to India alone.

Look at the numbers. Indian financial stocks have gained nearly 20% in FY2025 (banks +9%). Consumer staples like Hindustan Unilever and Britannia Industries Limited have gained 13–30% YTD, drawing investors who are rethinking tech-heavy portfolios. Domestic fund managers are moving out of export-linked sectors like IT and commodities, rotating into areas tied to India’s own consumption and infrastructure story: defense, financials, healthcare, and consumer brands.

Why Now? What’s Changing? September often marks a turning point for markets, and this year, two powerful forces are working together.

Advertisement

First, energy markets have found their footing. Brent crude has been forecasted as averaging between the $66–$67.84 per barrel range for 2025, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, giving energy producers and materials companies room to grow without the shock of runaway prices.

Second, infrastructure spending is accelerating. Indian Oil Corporation’s ₹1.66 lakh crore five-year capex plan - spanning refining capacity, pipelines, petrochemicals, natural gas, and renewables - is already driving order books for industrials and infrastructure-linked sectors across India.

Globally, the story rhymes. The US has stacked several major infrastructure and energy bills on the table. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) alone authorises about $1.2 trillion, while the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) adds hundreds of billions more in clean energy funding. Together, with complementary investment under CHIPS and IRA programmes, they have catalysed over $1 trillion in private investment and reinforced over $750.2 billion in public infrastructure spending. In Europe, renewables made up 47% of electricity in 2024 and 42.5% in early 2025, with the REPowerEU plan accelerating the shift. The EU now targets 42.5% renewables by 2030, aiming for 45%, with solar and wind capacity set to hit 600 GW by decade’s end. Member states’ plans already point to a 66% renewable share by 2030, drawing capital toward real assets and stable cash flows over speculative growth.

Advertisement

Proof in the Numbers The data makes the case clear.

In India (2025), financials are up over 20%, consumer staples 13-30%YTD, and defense and small-cap indices are near multi-month highs. Industrial production is beating expectations, while March alone saw infrastructure capex hit a record ₹2.4 trillion, exceeding full-year totals from just a decade ago.

Across the Atlantic, sector ETFs tell a similar story. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is up 11.66% this year, outpacing the S&P 500. The Energy ETF (XLE) has lagged slightly, delivering 4.96% YTD returns, though it has led longer-term performance with a 5-year gain of 155.46% (2021-2025). Commodity-linked ETFs are finding favor again this year. The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) is up a remarkable 44.05% YTD, while broad-based commodity funds like USCI are also in positive territory, up 15.91%, even amid a choppy commodity cycle.

Advertisement

These aren’t isolated rallies; they’re signs of a new cycle quietly taking shape.

Beyond Tech: A Strategy, Not a Sacrifice Tech still matters. But every market cycle brings new leaders, and staying overexposed to one theme, especially one trading at elevated valuations, can be costly.

Diversifying into cyclicals offers two advantages. It helps smooth volatility, since sectors like financials and energy often move differently from tech. And it unlocks new growth vectors tied to infrastructure, energy transition, credit expansion, and consumption growth, trends that are gaining momentum now.

India’s Growth Engine: Capex, Consumption, and Opportunity India’s growth story in 2025 is no longer driven by technology alone. A wave of capital expenditure is reshaping the economic landscape, signaling confidence that the next leg of growth will come from multiple engines.

Advertisement

At the center is Indian Oil Corporation’s massive investment push:

Refinery capacity rising to 98.4 million tonnes by 2028

Pipeline networks are expanding deeper into industrial corridors

Petrochemical manufacturing is scaling up to meet domestic demand

Clean-fuel and renewable energy projects moving into the mainstream Add to this record housing demand, double-digit bank credit growth, stronger auto sales, and rural consumption finally rebounding. Together, they paint the picture of an economy building growth on broader, more domestic foundations, less dependent on IT exports and more on physical assets, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

A Global Echo: US Markets Are Rotating Too The same shift is playing out in the US Tech stocks remain relevant, but the spotlight is widening. Banks are drawing investor attention as credit growth stabilises. Industrial companies are benefiting from infrastructure upgrades and manufacturing incentives. Energy producers, supported by steady oil prices and disciplined capital spending, are reporting stronger earnings.

Advertisement

Even in Europe, capital is moving toward sectors aligned with fiscal spending and energy security rather than just software or consumer tech. Global money is rotating toward companies with real assets, cash flows, and policy support, not only future promises.

How Appreciate Makes Global Investing Work for Indian Investors This is how Appreciate makes global investing easier for Indian investors:

US Stocks : Own companies across the spectrum, from Nvidia to JPMorgan to ExxonMobil, without multiple foreign accounts.

: Own companies across the spectrum, from Nvidia to JPMorgan to ExxonMobil, without multiple foreign accounts. Thematic ETFs : Get exposure to entire sectors through funds like XLE (energy), XLF (financials), or XLK (technology).

: Get exposure to entire sectors through funds like XLE (energy), XLF (financials), or XLK (technology). Mutual Funds: Access professionally managed portfolios focused on infrastructure, clean energy, or dividend income. One platform, multiple ways to diversify, all actionable in real time and at the lowest cost.

Advertisement

How to Position Your Portfolio Now The real question isn’t tech or cyclicals. It’s how to build a portfolio that captures both long-term innovation and the cyclical upswing in energy, financials, and industrials. Striking that balance helps smooth out volatility while tapping into multiple growth engines as the rally broadens.

Keep your core tech exposure for structural growth. Add sector ETFs or mutual funds targeting financials, energy, or industrials. Use dollar-cost averaging to manage entry points and spread risk across cycles.

With Appreciate, these moves are no longer complicated; they’re a few clicks away.

Looking Ahead: The Emerging Landscape Sector rotations don’t play out overnight. They unfold across earnings cycles, policy decisions, and shifting investor sentiment.

Advertisement

Right now, fiscal spending on infrastructure and clean energy is only beginning to flow through. Rate cuts, when they arrive, could boost housing and banking. Supply chains are being reoriented as companies bring manufacturing closer to home, creating opportunities for domestic industrials and logistics players.

The groundwork for the next market leaders is being laid today. Investors positioning early could benefit long before these trends are fully reflected in valuations and earnings multiples.

Final Word Tech will remain a cornerstone of modern portfolios. But the market’s next chapter is being written in energy plants, bank boardrooms, factory floors, and infrastructure corridors. Sector rotation is real, unfolding across India and globally.

With Appreciate, Indian investors now have access to and tools to capture this shift, from Wall Street to domestic growth stories, all in one seamless platform.

Advertisement

Don’t just watch the market broaden. Invest in its next phase of growth.

To know more about investing in US stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds, click here