Tehri Lake to be developed as global tourism and adventure sports hub: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said Tehri Lake will be developed as a major global centre for tourism and adventure sports as he inaugurated the Tehri Lake Festival.

The festival, which will continue until March 9, features a range of adventure sports, tourism activities and programmes highlighting the region’s folk culture.

During the inauguration, Dhami announced the construction of a ropeway between Koti Colony and New Tehri to boost tourism connectivity around the lake.

The chief minister said Tehri Lake, located in the Himalayas, is increasingly emerging as a venue for adventure sports and international water sports competitions, helping position Uttarakhand on the global sports map.

He said the state government is promoting activities such as kayaking, canoeing, jet-skiing, parasailing and scuba diving at the lake while developing training facilities for young athletes.

Dhami also virtually laid the foundation stone for the Koti–Dobra tourism route, a 15-km project to be developed at a cost of ₹318 crore with funding support from the Asian Development Bank.

The chief minister said development projects worth more than ₹1,300 crore are currently underway in the Tehri region, including the development of Tehri Lake, construction of a ring road and the development of Timar village as a tourism village.