Term Insurance Uptake Rises in Tier-2 Cities as Digital Advisors Support Awareness

The demand for term insurance in India’s tier-2 cities is steadily increasing, supported by improved financial literacy, wider internet access, and the availability of digital advisory services. As households become more financially aware, there is a growing preference for structured protection alongside savings and investment plans. The accessibility of online platforms and simplified product offerings has helped residents in smaller urban centres to make informed financial decisions. In this article, we explore the factors contributing to this rise and the evolving role of digital advisors in shaping awareness.
Here’s why term insurance is becoming a preferred option nowadays.
With increasing salaried employment in smaller cities and towns, more families are recognising the need for protection against unexpected loss of income. As people move to organised employment and experience rising household earnings, awareness about long-term financial planning is increasing. This shift has made term insurance a useful tool for ensuring family security in case of unforeseen events.
Wider use of smartphones, faster internet and online payment systems make it easier for residents in tier-2 areas to explore and purchase insurance policies. Reports show tier-2 and tier-3 cities recorded around 35% growth in digital insurance adoption recently.
Younger earners in smaller cities are more open to using digital tools and advisory platforms to understand and access protection products. They often initiate discussions in their families about protecting parents or dependants. This awareness helps them explore and evaluate the benefits offered by term plans.
Insurance firms are increasingly offering term plans with streamlined application processes, shorter turnaround times and digital documentation, which appeals to first-time or digitally familiar buyers. The simplified presentation of features and benefits helps customers make informed decisions without confusion.
Many households in tier-2 cities still encounter challenges around product clarity or agent availability. Digital advisors help address these issues:
Several factors are contributing to the rising adoption of life insurance in tier-2 cities.
When considering term insurance in a tier-2 context, several factors are worth assessing:
Ttier-2 and tier-3 cities are contributing a growing share of new business premiums. In some cases, smaller towns now account for a significant portion of total policy sales. This indicates that insurance adoption is spreading beyond metro hubs. Moreover, digital distribution and simplified processes are helping insurance companies reach new customers with lower operational costs, making smaller cities a key focus area for steady growth.
The rise in term insurance uptake in India’s tier-2 cities reflects a broader shift in how protection is viewed, moving from being optional to being a considered part of household planning. Digital advisors and platforms play a vital role in that shift by improving access, removing friction and providing clarity. Term insurance offers an avenue to support their dependants, match income realities and address key responsibilities. If you’re looking to explore term plans, consider plans from Tata AIA that aim to support financial security. Saving early can be a practical step towards becoming financially independent.
