Tetra Pak Start-up Challenge Winner ZUMI Launches Lactose-Free, No Refined Sugar Milkshakes

In India, milk isn’t just a beverage – it is an important aspect of our culture, woven into daily life. Yet, for those who are lactose-intolerant or health-conscious, this staple can come with discomfort or compromise. While alternative milks have entered the market, they don’t always replace the taste and familiarity of dairy.

Seeking to address this gap, Beanery Foods, a Hyderabad-based startup, has launched a range of lactose-free, no-refined-sugar, clean-label milkshakes, crafted for those with lactose intolerance, digestive sensitivities, and the growing community of health-conscious Indians. Launched under the brand name ‘Zumi’, the lactose-free formula is easier on the gut and sweetened with monk fruit and jaggery, offering an alternative to regular milkshakes.

“We are pleased to serve the health-conscious Indian consumer with our clean, lactose-free, no-refined-sugar milkshakes and offer a new way to snack and indulge. At ZUMI, our vision is to make better-for-you indulgence a choice for everyone, combining nutrition with good taste”, Thapasya Vijayaraghavan, Founder of Zumi Foods says.

The milkshakes come in three delectable flavours inspired by the Indian desserts, including Rose Kulfi, Rasmalai, and Chocolate, catering to varied palates across the country. Packaged in ready-to-drink Tetra Pak cartons, Zumi’s milkshakes are intended for on-the-go consumption, with each 200ml package providing 6–7 grams of protein.

ZUMI is one of the winners of Startup Challenge 2024 by Tetra Pak India, in partnership with Startup India, an initiative aimed at fostering innovation in India’s F&B ecosystem. Through the programme, Zumi gained access to mentorship, commercialisation support, and Tetra Pak’s Product Development Centre in Chakan (Pune), where experts helped rework formulations for UHT processing— balancing the science of making lactose-free milk with the process of creating value-added products like milkshakes.

“We see it as our responsibility as an industry player to nurture India’s food and beverage ecosystem. Zumi adds a fresh perspective to India’s beverage space by combining functionality and flavour, and we are glad to have supported their journey from concept to shelf through our Startup Challenge—providing access to our global expertise, infrastructure, and mentorship. As we continue to collaborate with entrepreneurs, our goal is to build a more sustainable F&B ecosystem that benefits consumers, startups, and the industry”, commented Cassio Simoes, MD, Tetra Pak South Asia, on Tetra Pak’s Startup challenge and Zumi’s launch.

According to the company, lactose-free milk retains all the nutrition of regular milk while being easier to digest, making it a smarter choice for everyone—from fitness enthusiasts to those with digestive sensitivities. Combining lactose-free milk with natural zero-GI sweeteners like monk fruit, Zumi’s milkshakes promise a rich, creamy taste that turns everyday indulgence into a guilt-free dessert.

According to Thapasya, much of the demand is from urban millennials and Gen Z consumers who are actively upgrading their diets, checking labels, reducing refined sugar, and becoming more mindful of lactose intolerance. “That’s our main audience. Our target group is 20–40-year-olds who lead busy lives but pay attention to what they consume. Parents looking for “better-for-you” treats for their kids are another segment. For us, it’s about making lactose-free a part of everyday habits-meeting protein needs today and offering a practical indulgence tomorrow. That’s how the category can grow from niche to a lifestyle choice,” she highlights.

“India’s startup ecosystem has become one of the most dynamic in the world, with over 180,000+ recognised startups across 770+ districts (as of August 2025). Nearly 52% of them are from tier-2 and 3 cities. Home-grown startups are therefore in a unique position to combine global best practices with local insights, creating products that resonate with modern Indian consumers and push India’s reputation as a hub for food & beverage innovation. We are proud to support initiatives like Tetra Pak’s Start-Up Challenge and remain committed to fostering an ecosystem where these startups can scale, generate meaningful employment, and help India capture even greater value from its innovation landscape”, commented Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Startup India.”

The product is now available across three cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, via www.zumifoods.com and Amazon, and will soon be available on quick commerce platforms.