SourceX connects business data licensing with professional networks. Its $1.5M illustration assumes a $10M supplier payout, with larger qualifying rewards uncapped.

Conceptual SourceX artwork.

The next commercial use for a business network may start with a simple question: who knows an established company with years of useful records and the authority to license them?

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SourceX's referral program rewards qualifying introductions to those businesses. At sourcex.si, its supplier offer advertises up to $4 million for the largest enterprise datasets, subject to qualification, rights and agreed terms.

What makes a $1.5M introduction possible On a first qualifying deal, standard rewards are the greater of $50,000 plus 5%, or 15%, of eligible compensation SourceX actually pays the supplier. The minimum qualifying supplier payout is $100,000. A $1 million payout illustrates $150,000; a separately agreed $10 million payout illustrates $1.5 million.

Illustrative SourceX opportunity graphic.

That larger scenario exceeds the advertised supplier range. It is arithmetic, not reported or expected earnings. The standard formula has no cap.

Business brokers, accountants, IT providers and restructuring advisors may already know the owner, operating history and systems. A relevant relationship can help identify whether an introductory conversation makes sense before anyone discusses confidential records.

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Further qualifying transactions first agreed within 12 months after that company's first Closing pay 15% under standard terms. The relationship can therefore extend beyond a single qualifying deal.

Illustration only. Qualification and signed terms apply.

Build from relationships you already have The optional network program pays 20% of directly recruited partners' eligible paid rewards, without reducing their reward. A partner's $150,000 eligible reward illustrates a separately funded $30,000 network bonus.

India is among supported supplier locations, with at least 70% of data in English. Initial screening generally seeks established companies with at least 50 full-time employees at peak and authority over original records. Partners introduce the decision maker; SourceX manages the transaction.

Rewards require acceptance, required payments and approval. A signup or meeting alone earns nothing.

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Explore SourceX's company referral program. Start with one company you understand and one leader who can authorize the conversation.

Noah Loul, SourceX founder. SourceX-supplied brand portrait.

About SourceX SourceX Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles, licenses approved business data directly from companies for AI training and evaluation. It manages qualification, rights review, agreements, data preparation, delivery and payment, and operates a referral program for qualifying company introductions.

About the founder Noah Loul is the founder of SourceX, helping businesses monetize their proprietary data autonomously for AI training and development. His ambition is to build the world’s largest data infrastructure, powering today’s AI and tomorrow’s intelligence.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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