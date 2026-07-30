The AI-Hub Strategy: Helping Power the Future of Global Innovation

The AI era is defined by collaboration. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) play an important role in AI research, and require office infrastructure designed to support the needs of a modern, R&D-intensive workforce. 

Focus
Published30 Jul 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Knowledge Realty Trust highlights the role of Grade-A office infrastructure in supporting India's growing AI and Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem.
Knowledge Realty Trust highlights the role of Grade-A office infrastructure in supporting India's growing AI and Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem.(Image generated using AI for illustration only)
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The infographic outlines how AI-ready workspaces, digital connectivity and talent-centric locations are shaping India's Global Capability Centre (GCC) landscape.

By supporting the physical infrastructure for India's Global Capability Centres, Knowledge Realty Trust contributes to the broader AI-led innovation ecosystem.

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HomeFocusThe AI-Hub Strategy: Helping Power the Future of Global Innovation
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