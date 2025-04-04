The Art of European Coffee: Brewing That Defines Authenticity

To me, European coffee is more than just a drink. It's about how you do things, a real tradition. It's taking the time to make a perfect cup, from choosing the best beans to really getting the hang of slow brewing. At Coffee Island, we're excited to bring this genuine European coffee experience to India, where folks are really starting to appreciate good quality and craftsmanship. We want to introduce what we believe is the best coffee in India, a true taste of Europe.
What makes European coffee special is how it's brewed slowly. This lets the coffee's complex flavours come out, making it taste richer and more interesting. It's different from the quick ways of doing things. We believe that the secret to making the best black coffee in India is patience. The entire brewing process requires careful attention to temperature and time, making it an art.
The beans themselves are very important. People who love European coffee know that where the beans come from changes the taste. We pick beans from well-known places and hidden gems alike, to get the best flavours. That's what makes our coffee different, and we're committed to finding the best coffee beans in India. We travel around to find them.
Getting the small details right is crucial. Every step affects the final flavour, from the coffee's grinding quality to the water's temperature. We are dedicated to maintaining the meticulousness that distinguishes European coffee.
European coffee has lots of different flavours, depending on where you go. Vita Nova, working with Coffee Island, will bring this variety to India, adding to the coffees in India people can enjoy.
These differences show how coffee is part of different cultures, and we are happy to bring a tiny part of all these cultures to India.
In Europe, making coffee by hand is still very popular. You have control over the final product thanks to techniques like Pour-Over, French Press, and Aero Press.
These methods show you care about making good coffee and let you make it your own.
India's coffee scene is growing, and people want good quality. A major contributor to this is Karnataka, India's top producer of coffee. As coffee consumption rises, European coffee offers a unique experience. The importance of coffee is demonstrated by the fact that the European Union consumed over 2.5 million metric tons of it in 2022, according to Statista. The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) helps keep coffee quality high, which fits with India's interest in special drinks.
Vita Nova, as the Indian partner for Coffee Island, plans to open 15-20 cafes across India by March 2026, bringing India's first real European coffee culture. We want to build a community of coffee lovers, aiming to be a top 3 and popular coffee brand in India. We want to provide a level of quality that makes us a leading coffee brand in India.
Pratyush Sureka is the founder of Vita Nova, a leading gourmet food and beverage enterprise in India, dedicated to introducing global brands that deliver authenticity, innovation, and quality at value to Indian consumers.
Vita Nova is the Indian partner for Coffee Island, bringing India’s First European Coffee Culture, with the vision to expand the brand presence by establishing 15-20 cafés across the country by March 2026. Pratyush is passionate about bringing European coffee culture to Indian coffee lovers, and they envision cultivating a community that appreciates the artistry of brewing and the simple yet profound joy of sharing a great cup of coffee.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
Want to get your story featured as above? click here!