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The "Big Tech" Solo is Over: Where the S&P 500 Is Finding New Growth in 2026

For the last few years, investing in the US market felt like being stuck on a one-track train. You either rode the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech giants into the stratosphere or you got left at the station. But by mid-2026, the script has completely flipped.

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Published12 Jun 2026, 11:24 AM IST
The spotlight is shifting from the 'Magnificent Seven' to the broader market. Strong earnings, improving fundamentals, and sector diversification are creating new opportunities across the S&P 500.
The spotlight is shifting from the 'Magnificent Seven' to the broader market. Strong earnings, improving fundamentals, and sector diversification are creating new opportunities across the S&P 500.
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The S&P 500's growth story is expanding beyond Big Tech. Industrials, Healthcare, Financials, and Energy are emerging as key drivers of earnings growth and market performance in 2026.
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HomeFocusThe "Big Tech" Solo is Over: Where the S&P 500 Is Finding New Growth in 2026
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