The Brand Turning Everyday Food into a Flavour Experience

India’s flavour economy has entered a period of rapid acceleration, and Sausome sits near the front of that momentum. Demand for global taste profiles, higher-quality condiments, and quick home cooking solutions has risen across major cities. Consumers are preparing meals at home more often than before 2020, and the premium condiment segment continues to record near 20 percent growth each year. Sausome arrived during that shift with a simple proposition. Everyday meals deserve more depth, more character, and more range.

Advertisement

Sausome approached condiment shelves with a belief that sauces should do more than accompany food. Its team saw an audience ready to experiment, quick to adopt global flavours, and eager to try fresh combinations without adding extra steps to their routine. Himanshu Bhatt, CEO of Sausome, framed this emerging shopper through a broad lens. “What we’re seeing is a new, global-palette consumer, someone who wants flavour, convenience, and quality without compromise,” he said. “Sausome taps into that shift. Whether it’s salsa, chilli oil, or the DIY noodle kit, the idea is simple: make everyday food exciting. Make it effortless. And make it world-class.”

A Wide Flavour Assortment That Sets the Brand Apart Indian condiment shelves tended to focus on one or two reliable categories. Sauces leaned toward predictable profiles, and shoppers had limited options if they wanted broader variety. Sausome countered that pattern through a wider catalogue. Its group created what has become one of the largest flavour-led assortments in the country, building interest with consumers who appreciate choice and take pride in personalising their meals.

Advertisement

The brand offers seven chilli oils that draw from Thai, Singaporean, and garlic-rich styles. It follows that with five salsas, ranging from classic Mexican to mango-forward variations and spicier blends suited to local palates. The company also has burger sauces, relishes, chutneys, thechas, and spreads, each designed to function as either a finishing touch or a base component of a quick meal. The result is a pantry toolkit broad enough to satisfy shoppers searching for new combinations without added effort.

Iqbal Fazlani, Managing Director of Sausome, views these choices as a response to what consumers already show in their behaviour rather than an attempt to steer them. “We didn’t want to offer ‘just another sauce.’ We wanted to give India a flavour playground,” he said. “Seven chilli oils sound excessive, until you realise consumers want exactly that choice. People love customising. They want a pantry that feels exciting. Sausome gives them that.”

Advertisement

DIY Noodle Kits Rise in Popularity Sausome’s DIY Noodleverse kits, released earlier in the year, have gained traction with Gen-Z shoppers and young professionals who enjoy cooking but often feel pressed for time. Each kit includes high-quality noodles with portioned sauces and condiments developed by the brand’s culinary team. The concept gives users a restaurant-style bowl without specialised skill or long preparation.

Bhatt explained how the kits encouraged new behaviour at home. “What noodle kits did was unlock a new behaviour: consumers realised gourmet is possible at home without spending an hour in the kitchen,” he said. He described the segment as an area with rapid demand and strong potential, which prompted the company to speed up product development timelines for the next cycle.

Advertisement

The Growth Plan for 2025 Sausome plans to expand into instant noodles built with its signature flavour profiles. A ramen series and DIY pasta kits are in progress, along with a broader hot-sauce range and new Asian sauces prepared in ready-to-cook formats. Each addition follows a consistent philosophy. Sausome enters a category only when the team believes the final product will outperform existing choices in taste and experience.

Fazlani summarised the direction for the next year. “The next year is about depth and expansion,” he said. “We’re entering categories where flavour innovation has been stagnant. Our goal is simple. Whatever product we enter should taste better than anything that already exists. That has always been the Sausome promise.”

A Growing Place Within India’s Convenience-Gourmet Space The company appeals to consumers who like to experiment without stepping outside their routines. Sauces, oils, and kits have become tools for quick creativity rather than occasional indulgence. People who once viewed condiments as extras now see them as core to the way they prepare meals during the week.

Advertisement

India’s flavour economy shows no sign of slowing, and households of different sizes continue to search for fresh ways to energise home cooking. Sausome’s catalogue meets that interest by giving users room to try new profiles without complexity. The brand has entered the conversation throughvariety, accessibility, and a focus on taste above all else. Everyday meals gain more character, and home kitchens feel more open to exploration.