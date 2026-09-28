The difference between traders who survive F&O and those who don’t

In recent years, retail participation in India’s Futures and Options (F&O) segment has grown at an unprecedented pace. Data from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) reveals that the number of individual F&O traders increased from approximately 48 lakh in FY22 to over 1 crore by FY24, with individual investors accounting for more than 35% of total equity derivatives investments. What was once an institutional domain used mainly by corporations and funds now sees daily involvement from lakhs of everyday investors managing their own portfolios online.
However, a closer look at regulatory data also highlights the significant financial risks involved in this segment. Studies by SEBI show that 93% of individual traders incurred net losses in equity derivatives between FY22 and FY24, with reported aggregate net losses exceeding ₹1.8 lakh crore over that three-year period. As regulators introduce updated contract sizes and margin rules to discourage excessive leverage, understanding the distinction between casual trading and structured risk management is essential.
The primary reason many participants experience losses in option trading is an improper understanding of how derivatives function. Many view options as cheap and short-term bets and get into buying out-of-the-money (OTM) contracts in the hope of catching a quick price move.
In reality, derivatives are zero-sum instruments influenced by any factors such as transaction costs, taxes and price volatility. Beyond predicting price movement, a trader must account for timing and time decay (theta). Here are some tips from experienced traders:
Modern technology has made online trading straightforward and accessible. Mobile applications, instant payment methods, and digital account setups have removed traditional entry barriers for retail investors.
While this connectivity provides broader access, it can also lead to over-trading—executing frequent trades without a defined plan or attempting to recover previous losses quickly. Without strict risk controls, rapid execution allows unprepared traders to deplete capital faster during volatile periods. While casual participants often hold onto declining options in hopes of a turnaround, experienced operators adhere strictly to pre-planned exit levels and stop-loss rules.
Selecting a reliable platform is an important consideration for active derivatives traders. Evaluating the best trading app involves looking beyond basic interface design to focus on execution speed, uptime and risk management capabilities:
Surviving in the derivatives market over time comes down to protecting your money first. Experienced traders focus on limiting potential losses before they think about making a profit. Instead of making one-sided bets on cheap options that can lose value, seasoned traders use combined strategies that cap their risk. They also avoid ‘lottery ticket’ trades that rarely pay off.
In the end, staying in the game requires self-control and sticking strictly to your risk rules. Accepting small losses as a normal cost of trading and protecting your capital is what keeps a trader afloat.
Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.
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