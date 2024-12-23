According to a recent study by Counterpoint Research, India is projected to overtake China to become the largest two-wheeler market in the world by the end of this year. In this space, the electric two-wheeler market is growing very rapidly—more than 25 percent of all two-wheelers on Indian roads are expected to go electric within four years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The transformation is driven by several factors, including economic growth, a shift towards sustainable transport, and consumer preference for two-wheelers for short-distance commutes in India. One of the important players in this space is the Hyderabad-based PURE EV, which features in the coveted list of the top 10 electric two-wheelers in India.

PURE EV, incubated from the i-TIC at IIT Hyderabad, is a key player in sustainable mobility, redefining electric vehicle technology for everyday use. The company, with more than 120+ IP applications, is redefining the future of electric mass mobility in the country.

"Our vast experience in energy systems and the understanding of the Indian consumer mindset have helped us build the right products for the mass mobility segment in India. Our research mindset and approach towards engineering will steer us in bringing newer technologies and disrupt this space," said Dr Nishanth Dongari, Managing Director & Founder of PURE EV.

The growth story PURE EV has seen consistent growth in the last four years. The company boasts more than 70+ dealerships across the country and more than 70,000 customers. PURE EV customers have cumulatively driven more than 225 crore kilometers on electric two-wheelers and reduced CO2 emissions by over 83,078 tons.

"The product speaks for itself. When developing the product, we firmly had the customer segmentation in mind. From day zero, we kept the commute segment as our target audience. There, the user experience, like the mileage factor, pickup was given a lot of importance. That is what has given us the growth strategy in the last five years, and we will stick to that organic strategy," Dr Dongari added.

"As we leap ahead, we plan to expand rapidly in India and globally. We aim to add another 350 dealerships in the coming 3 years and increase our product portfolio. Our concerted efforts in research and expansion are poised to deliver exponential growth over the next five-year period," he said.

Speaking about how their EVs are different from scores of others in the market, Dr Dongari said, "Our cutting-edge battery and powertrain technology has delivered on the customer expectations for electric vehicles. By pioneering industry-first thermal management solutions and integrating advanced PCM (Phase Change Material) technology, we can provide a superior range in the segment. Our cloud-powered AI agents monitor performance, ensuring a seamless and efficient driving experience. This commitment to innovation has positioned us as a leading force in the electric vehicle industry, particularly in the crucial commuter segment. With the lowest cost of ownership in the industry, our vehicles offer exceptional value and peace of mind."

Rise in electric motorcycles. As the 2-wheeler market is dominated by motorcycles, the demand for EV motorcycles will be propelled by factors such as better speed and higher mileage, especially in Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural areas where motorcycles are major means of transport. "Understanding all these factors and knowing the motorcycles would play a strong role in the EV market, we developed and launched our first motorcycle in FY 24. The launch of ETryst & ecoDryft motorcycles and the constant improvements will propel us to become the industry leader in the EV motorcycle space in the next 18 months," said Dr Dongari.

Projections for the future Over the next 3-5 years, electric motorcycles will continue to be an area of focus for PURE EV. The company plans to bring solid-state battery technology to India in the next 3 -5 years, as it has the capability to deliver motorcycles with top speeds of 120-150 kmph, lighter weight, and mileage numbers of 250-300 km.

"The CAGR growth in the electric scooter segment is going to be 25-30 percent, but the electric motorcycle segment will boom by a CAGR of 100-110 percent for the next six years. That is a 100x growth," he said.

User experience and battery technology When considering an EV, customers prioritize a seamless user experience, robust battery performance, cutting-edge safety features, ample range for daily commutes, and long-lasting durability. "To provide the best, we have taken almost a billion cases to see how the batteries are being used on different road conditions and developed an AI-based platform that has improved the longevity of our batteries. Our batteries have 20-30 percent battery life cycles and almost 30-40x improvement in thermal management, making them the most efficient and safe batteries in the industry. All these efforts empower our riders to embrace sustainable mobility without compromising on quality, safety, and performance," he said.

PURE EV is also working on improving charging protocols, which can significantly improve the life and safety of batteries used in its EVs.